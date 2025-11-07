Mining People:  Advanced Gold Exploration, Edge Copper, New Found Gold, Caledonia Mining, Champion Electric Metals, Upcycle Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

Advanced Gold Exploration announced the appointment of Arndt Roehlig as president and CEO.

Edge Copper appointed Kyle Lindahl as chief operating officer (COO) and John Stefka as vice president of environment and community relations.

Nevada King Gold welcomed Justin Daley as the company's vice president of exploration.

New Found Gold promoted Jelena Novikov Fried to general counsel and corporate secretary.

World Copper announced Gordon Neal has left the company as president and CEO and search for an interim CEO is ongoing.

Board changes:

Advanced Gold Exploration welcomed Arndt Roehlig to its board of directors.

Caledonia Mining appointed July Ndlovu to the board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Champion Electric Metals announced Paul Fornazzari has stepped down from his position as a member of the company's board of directors.

MAX Power Mining added Tom Kishchuk to its board of directors.

Q-Gold Resources strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Scott R.G. Parsons.

Upcycle Minerals announced the appointment of Jay McNeil to its board of directors.

World Copper reported the resignation of Timothy McCutcheon from the board of directors.