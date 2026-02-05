Mining People: Aftermath Silver, Critical Metals, Mayfair Gold, Algo Grande Copper, Cerro de Pasco Resources, Tartisan Nickel

Management changes announced this week:

Abcourt Mines raised Dany Cenac Robert to the position of vice president of communications and corporate development.

Aclara Resources welcomed Enrique Donoso Moscoso as general manager of Aclara Chile. Nelson Donoso will assume the newly created role of director of corporate development for Aclara Chile.

Aftermath Silver added Danny Keating as chief operating officer. Michael Parker, Aftermath's current COO, has been appointed to the role of technical director leading the Peruvian team and overseeing the exploration and development of Aftermath's Chilean projects.

American Lithium promoted Alex Tsakumis as CEO.

ATEX Resources promoted Chris Beer as interim president and CEO, as Ben Pullinger has stepped down as president and CEO.

Bronco Resources welcomed Dev Rishy-Maharaj as CEO and director. Rishy-Maharaj succeeds Corbin Stewart who will continue to serve as a director of the company.

Critical Metals appointed members to its highly experienced project management team to fast-track the development of its flagship Tanbreez project. The members are as follows: Mike Begley, Tony Halliday, Laura Brady, Mo Mansour, Emeritus Professor Tony Tang, Dr. Mike Wort, Paul Rundel, Dr. Sara Kambarji, Col Llyod, Dr. Tanya Jude Eton, Sara Ivory, and Alix Marengo.

Electra Battery Materials announced that CFO Marty Rendall has informed the company of his intention to resign from his position at the end of February. Rendall will remain with Electra through February to support a smooth transition. The company has commenced a formal search for a permanent successor and announced David Allen will return as interim CFO, effective February 28, 2026.

Gelum Resources reported Hendrik van Alphen has stepped in as CEO, following the resignation of David Smith as president. The company also appointed Stuart Ross as CFO, following the resignation of Sead Hamzagic.

Golden Age Exploration is pleased to announce the appointment of David McAdam as CFO. Aziz-Ur Rehman has resigned as CFO of the company.

Maxus Mining raised Morgan Verge to the position of vice president of exploration.

Mayfair Gold welcomed Pierre Beaudoin as strategic advisor to the company.

New Earth Resources added Jack Lifton as an advisor to the company.

NexMetals Mining is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Eichenberg as vice president of geology.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals appointed Dr. Maximilian Dröllner as technical advisor to the company.

North Arrow Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John P. Armstrong as president and chief operating officer.

Onyx Gold raised Vanessa Pickering to the role of vice president of investor relations.

Osisko Development appointed Sarah Harrison as vice president of permitting and compliance.

Pelangio Exploration promoted Matthew Lilko to the position of vice president of corporate affairs and corporate secretary.

Q-Gold Resources appointed Catherine Callaghan as director of permitting and community affairs, and Wolfgang (Wolf) Schleiss as director of Exploration – Quartz Mountain and Great Basin Region.

Roscan Gold promoted Rahul Paul to CFO.

Search Minerals announced that Joseph Lanzon has resigned as CEO and a director of the company. Jason Macintosh, CFO of the company, will serve as interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed. Matthew Anderson will serve as interim CFO.

Torex Gold Resources reported Jody Kuzenko, who has served as president and CEO since 2020, will retire from the company immediately following the annual and special shareholder meeting on June 17, 2026. As part of the company's long-term succession planning, Andrew Snowden will assume the role of president and CEO at that time. Snowden will stand for election to the board of directors at the meeting and, in anticipation of her retirement, Kuzenko will not stand for re-election.

Board changes:

Algo Grande Copper welcomed Dr. Raymond Jannas to the board of directors.

Avidian Gold announced Stephen Altmann has stepped down from the company's board of directors.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines appointed Linda Broughton as a non-executive director on its board of directors.

Barrick Mining announced Robert Samek has been appointed to its board of directors and will join the audit and risk and compensation committees.In addition, the board has appointed him as president and CEO to lead the company through the planned IPO process of Barrick's North American gold assets and has elevated him to the board as a non-independent director.

Beyond Lithium reported that effective at the opening of markets on Friday, February 6, 2026, the company's common shares began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its new name "Beyond Minerals.” The company appointed Lawrence Tsang as a new director.

Blossom Gold welcomed Michael Bogert to the board of directors of the company.

Canterra Minerals announced the appointment of Matt Manson to its board of directors. The company also announces the retirementof Michael Power from its board of directors.

Cerro de Pasco Resources appointed Lara Smith to its board of directors.

DRC Gold added David Wargo to its board of directors.

Emergent Metals welcomed Robert Kiesman as an independent director of the company.

Global Energy Metals reported Peter Reynolds has resigned from the company’s board of directors.

i-80 Gold added Ronald Butler Jr., Michael Jalonen and Steven Yopps to its board as independent directors.

MAX Resource announced Scott Franko has joined the advisory board as a technical member.

OR Royalties added Kevin Thomson as an independent director to its board of directors Concurrently, the company announced William Murray John has resigned as a director of the company.

Q2 Metals promoted Director Keith Phillips to the role of executive chair of the board of directors of the company.

Relevant Gold welcomed Larry Taddei as an Independent Director and the engagement of Mal Karwowska as a strategic advisor to the board, with the intention that Karwowska will stand for election to the board at the company's next AGM.

Scandium Canada is pleased to announce the return of Jeff Swinoga as director and has been named as chairman of the board.

Tartisan Nickel added Colonel Jack Jacobs to the company’s board of advisors.

Westhaven Gold appointed Patrick F.N. Anderson to its board of directors as an independent director.