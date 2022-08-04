Mining People: Alamos Gold, Equinox, Kinross, Newmont, Seabridge

Management appointments announced this week:

Alamos Gold announced the appointment of Luc Guimond as its new COO, following the retirement of Peter MacPhail.

Jason Riley replaced Kieran Downes as president and CEO of Bessor Minerals.

Critical Elements Lithium appointed Yves Perron as VP of engineering, construction and reliability.

Eastern Platinum promoted Hannelie Hanson to COO from general manager South Africa operations.

Equinox Gold president Greg Smith will take over the CEO role following the departure of Christian Milau.

Kinross Gold appointed Claude Schimper as EVP and COO. Paul Tomory, EVP and chief technical officer, will be leaving the company.

Mia Gous will lead Newmont’s Australia region as SVP Australia. Alex Bates was also named SVP workplace responsibility.

Northern Graphite appointed Marco Zvanik as VP of global sales.

Ridgestone Mining named Brian Goss interim CEO and president, following the recent resignation of Jonathan George.

Jay Layman retired as president and COO of Seabridge Gold. The company also made two new officer appointments: Ryan Hoel as SVP and COO, and Melanie Miller as VP and chief sustainability officer.

SSR Mining promoted John Ebbett, currently VP of project development, to the newly created role of EVP growth and innovation.

Tacora Resources appointed Heng Vuong as EVP and CFO.

Board moves include:

Battery Mineral Resources added Derek White to its board of directors.

Bessor Minerals welcomed Vic Jang as its newest board addition.

Diane Nicolson joined Cordoba Minerals as an independent director.

Ero Copper appointed Jill Angevine to its board.

Fission 3.0 appointed Nicky Grant as a director and announced the departure of Phil Morehouse.GR Silver Mining director Michael Thomson resigned.