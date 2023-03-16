Mining people: Alamos Gold, Flying Nickel, Rio Tinto

Changes in management: Alamos Gold promoted Greg Fisher, senior VP of finance to CFO, effective May 1. Centerra Gold appointed Paul Tomory […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 16, 2023 At 2:39 pm
Changes in management:

Alamos Gold promoted Greg Fisher, senior VP of finance to CFO, effective May 1.

Centerra Gold appointed Paul Tomory as CEO, effective May 1.

Copper Mountain Mining announced Patrick Merrin as president and CEO effective April 24.

Lode Metals announced Jon Bey as president, CEO, and board member.

Pedro Resources appointed Albina Manaj as CFO.

Roscan Gold named Jun Cao as CFO.

Solstice Gold announced David Adamson as chair and interim CEO following Mike Timmins stepping down.

Visionary Gold hired Michael Page as chief geologist and promoted Sammy Gonzalez Buezo to exploration manager.

Board changes this week:

A.I.S. Resources appointed Andrew Neale as a director.

Filo Mining appointed Joyce Ngo and Peter J O'Callaghan to its board.

Flying Nickel Mining added Greg Hall to the board.

Nevada Vanadium Mining appointed Ron Espell to its board of directors.

Prospect Ridge Resources named Michael Michaud and Yan Ducharme as directors.

Rio Tinto appointed Dean Dalla Valle and Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz as non-executive directors, effective June 1. 

Silver Bull Resources named William Matlack to the board.

United Lithium named Cathy Fitzgerald to the board.

Visionary Gold appointed David R. Miller to the board.

