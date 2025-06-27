Mining People: Alaska Silver, Founders Metals, Standard Lithium, Chesapeake Gold, Nova Minerals, Vale Base Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Alaska Silver named Patrick Donnelly as executive vice president.

Allied Critical Metals named Vitor Arezes as vice president of exploration.

Belmont Resources announced George Sookochoff has tendered his resignation from his positions as president and CEO.

Corcel Exploration appointed Lee Beasley as vice president of exploration.

Founders Metals announced a few appointments: Harp Gosal as director of investor relations; Lizbeth Toscano as director of health and safety; and Brandon Anholt as director of new projects.

Giga Metals appointed Scott Lendrum as CEO.

Labrador Gold welcomed Ryan Weston as vice president of exploration.

Paladin Energy appointed Paul Hemburrow as managing director and CEO of the company,

Renforth Resources named Martin Demers as vice president of exploration.

Romios Gold Resources welcomed Kevin Keough as new CEO.

Standard Lithium welcomed Daniel Rosen as vice president of strategy and investor relations, as well as Tim Sobel as vice president of health, safety, social and environment.

Board Changes:

Alphamin Resources appointed John Robertson to its board of directors.

Belo Sun Mining appointed four new board directors: Clovis Torres, Carlos Bertoni, Boris de Vries, and Jack Lunnon. The company confirmed the re-election of Peter Nixon and Rui Botica Santos. In parallel with the board renewal, Belo Sun is pleased to announce the appointment of Adriano Espechit as president, Brazil.

Chesapeake Gold added Paul West-Sells and Jeff Stieber to its board of directors.

East Africa Metals announced the appointment of Gang Chen (aka Asa Chen) as a director of the company.

Max Power Mining named Rob Norris to its board of directors.

Nova Minerals added Chaim (Dovi) Berger as an independent non-executive director with effect from July 1, 2025.

Pan American Energy welcomed Tasheel Jeerh as a board member of the company.

Snowline Gold added Rob Doyle to the board of directors and Calum Morrison, current Board member, as president. Morrison will continue to serve as a director of the company.

Vale Base Metals announced Mark Cutifani will step down as chairman of the board of directors. Gustavo Pimenta will succeed him as chairman.

Western Metallica Resources reported Peter Imhof has resigned from the board of directors.