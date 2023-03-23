Mining people: Allied Copper, Scorpio Gold, Uranium Energy

Management changes:

Archer Exploration appointed Sherry Roberge as CFO and corporate secretary and Wes Short as VP, corporate development.

Ceylon Graphite hired Klaus Leiders as chief mining manager.

Collective Metals appointed Navin Sandhu as CFO.

Honey Badger named George Davis as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2023.

Newfoundland Discovery named Jeremy Prinsen as CEO.

Nortec Metals named Cameron Bell as VP, exploration.

OceanaGold named Marius van Niekerk as CFO.

Pacific Bay announced Reagan Glazier as president and CEO.

RooGold appointed David Melling as CEO.

Vortex Energy appointed Paul Sparkes as CEO & director of the company.

Zacapa Resources announced founder and chair, Ian Slater, as CEO.

Board changes this week:

Allied Copper elected Maury Dumba to its board.

Elevation Gold appointed David Peat to the board.

Green Shift Commodities named Peter Mullens as executive chair and a director.

Indigenous Resource Network announced John Desjarlais as executive director.

Millennial Potash appointed Mark D. Stauffer to the company's board.

Northern Graphite appointed Kirsty Liddicoat as COO and Dave Marsh as CTO.

Rock Tech announces the resignation of former director Jutta Dönges.

Scorpio Gold added Peter Hawley to the board.

Sixty North added Tom MacNeill to the board.

Uranium Energy appointed Trecia Canty to the board.