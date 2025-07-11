Mining People: Amarc Resources, E2Gold, K92 Mining, CopAur Minerals, Fathom Nickel, Noble Plains Uranium

Management changes announced this week:

Amarc Resources announced Carol Li will be CFO of the company.

Aranjin Resources named Thomas Wood as director and CEO.

Commerce Ressources announced Joel Ives has been appointed CFO and company secretary while Cindy Valence has been promoted to the role of vice president of government relations and sustainability. Commerce also advised that Jody Bellefleur will step down as CFO and company secretary. Patrik Schmidt will step down from his role as vice president of exploration.

Copper Road Resources announced appointment of Brian Howlett as new CEO.

E2Gold announced Kyle Nazareth has resigned as CFO. Company also announced Eric Owens will replace Kyle as interim CFO.

Galloper Gold named Bryan Sparrow as vice president of geology and exploration.

Golden Goliath Resources added Maki Petkovski as CEO and director.

Great Pacific Gold named Alex Heath as its CFO.

K92 Mining announced the retirement of Philip Samar from his role as vice president of government and community affairs.

Troilus Gold added Rob Doyle as a strategic advisor.

Board Changes:

Amex Exploration named Phil Brumit and Peter Damouni to its board of directors.

CopAur Minerals announced the appointment of Chester Millar and Duane Nelson to its advisory board.

Cupani Metals appointed Danielle Giovenazzo as an independent director.

Evergold appointed Alvin Jackson to the board of directors.

Excellon Resources welcomed Mike Hoffman to its board of directors.

Fathom Nickel added Alan (Al) Coutts to its board of directors.

Lion One Metals announced Casey Spreeuw has stepped down from the company's board of directors and Tayfun Eldem has been appointed as an independent director.

Montage Gold appointed Jeremy Langford to its board of directors.

Noble Plains Uranium reported the appointment of Galina Meleger as director of the company.

Pambili Natural Resources reported the resignation of Victor Feng from the company's board.

Rockland Resources added Phil Sabey to its advisory board.

Urano Energy welcomed John Hamrick to its board of directors.

Windfall Geotek named Pierre Daigle to the company’s advisory committee.