Mining People: AME, Archer Exploration, Mawson Gold, Sigma Lithium

Management appointments announced this week:

Mike Struthers is the new CEO of Altaley Mining.

Josh Carron joined American Pacific Mining as VP exploration.

Archer Exploration appointed Tom Meyer as president and CEO.

The Association for Mineral Exploration appointed Jonathan Buchanan as VP, policy and advocacy.

Caprock Mining named Amy Stephenson as the company’s new CFO.

GFG Resources appointed Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud as VP exploration.

Golden Share Resources CEO Nick Zeng stepped down.

Paolo Lostritto replaced Cesar Gonzalez as CEO of Sailfish Royalty.

Board moves include:

Mike Struthers joined the board of Altaley Mining.

Archer Exploration named Tom Meyer as director.

Arras Minerals appointed Christian Milau to its board.

Glen Zinn retired and stepped down as a director of Bell Copper.

ESGold welcomed Christopher Stewart to its board of directors.

Nick Zeng resigned from the board of Flying Nickel Mining.

Golden Share Resources chair Nick Zeng stepped down.

Mawson Gold appointed John Jentz as an independent director.

Omai Gold Mines appointed John Jentz as an independent director.

Paolo Lostritto became a director of Sailfish Royalty.

Sigma Lithium appointed Dana Perlman as its third independent director.

Verde AgriTech announced two board additions: Luciana de Oliveira Cezar Coelho and Fernando Prezzotto.