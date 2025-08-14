Mining People: American Lithium, Callinex Mines, Visible Gold Mines, Barrick Mining, NioCorp Developments, Steadright Critical Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

American Lithium named Gregory Barbier as CFO, succeeding Paul Charlish.

Black Mammoth Metals reported the appointment of Thomas G. Klein as exploration manager.

Callinex Mines appointed Stephen Piercey to the company’s technical team.

CopAur Minerals named Christopher E. Babcock as COO.

Critical Metals appointed Mathias Barfod as the company’s president of Greenland operations, a newly formed role.

Hi-View Resources added Bob Schafer to its technical advisor team.

K92 Mining promoted Stanley Komunt as vice president of community affairs and external relations and Felix Kipalan as general manager of community affairs.

Mines D'Or Orbec appointed Jean-David Moore to an advisory role within the company.

Opawica Explorations announced Monty Sutton as company CFO.

Visible Gold Mines tapped Veronique Laberge as the new CFO of the corporation. Laberge will replace the current CFO per interim, Martin Dallaire. Dallaire remains as CEO of the corporation.

Board changes:

Aranjin Resources (changing its name to "Trinity One Metals“)announced the resignation of Solongo Gunsendorj as director.

Avanti Gold appointed David Renner as a director of the board.

Barrick Mining announced Ben van Beurden has been named lead independent director of the board, succeeding Brett Harvey.

CopperCorp Resources named Alan Coutts to its board of directors.

Critical Metals reported General Tim Ray, USAF (ret) joined the company’s newly formed advisory board.

Liberty Gold appointed Lauren Roberts to its board of directors, effective September 1, 2025.

NioCorp Developments reported Tony Fulton has re-joined the company's board of directors. He will serve on the board's nominating and corporate governance committee and audit committee.

Pershing Resources added Pamela (Pam) Laudenslager to the company's advisory board.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper named Michael G. Regino to its board of directors. Regino replaces Johnny Aurelio C. Felizardo, who recently passed away.

Steadright Critical Minerals announced Marc Branson will serve on the corporate advisory committee.