Mining People: American Rare Earths, Leopard Lake Gold, Perpetua Resources, Canadian Copper, North Shore Uranium, Stuhini Exploration

Management changes announced this week:

American Rare Earths appointed Mark Wall as CEO, effective January 5, 2026.

Baru Gold welcomed Brigadier General (Ret.) Rudolf Samuel Warouw as commissioner of its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (TMS).

CleanTech Vanadium Mining announced Ron Espell has resigned as president of the company.

Core Nickel promoted Carmelo Marrelli as CFO of the company, following the resignation of Harry Chan as CFO.

DLP Resources announced the appointment of Joe Phillips as a technical advisor.

Domestic Metals appointed Gordon Neal as CEO of the company.

Fidelity Minerals raised Ryan Batros as the role of CEO. Ian Graham has resigned as interim CEO and will remain as an independent member of the board.

Leopard Lake Gold announced the departure of Daniel Bélanger, director, CEO, and interim CFO. Alain Landry will serve as the new CFO. Norman Ross will serve as interim CEO.

Meridian Mining welcomed David Halkyard as the company's CFO. In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Catherine Apthorpe as corporate secretary, following the resignation of Mariana Bermudez.

Mirasol Resources announced Carmen Cazares has retired from her role as CFO of the company. The company announced Francisco Del Castillo, has assumed the role of CFO.

Noble Plains Uranium added Luke Norman as a strategic advisor.

Pacific Bay Minerals promoted David H. Brett will assume the role of president and CEO, succeeding Reagan Glazier.

Perpetua Resources announced key additions to the company's leadership team: Jim Norine as senior vice president of projects, Tim Kahl as senior vice president of technical services, Dustin Rissmiller as vice president of human resources and Joe Fazzini as vice president of investor relations.

Pirate Gold tapped Dr. Richard J. Goldfarb as strategic advisor.

Board changes:

Alpha Exploration welcomed John Wilton to the board of directors.

Bessor Minerals appointed Michael Leahy to the board of directors. Leahy succeeds Arif Merali, who was not was not put forward for re-election.

Canadian Copper welcomed Thompson Hickey to its company's board of directors.

Exploits Discovery added Guy Bédard to its board of directors,

Honey Badger Silver added Michael Jalonen to its board of directors.

Nexus Uranium raised Jon Winter to the company's advisory board.

North Shore Uranium appointed Blake Steele to the board of directors. In addition, James Arthur has retired from the board of directors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals provided an update on the process undertaken by its board of directors to replace Christian Milau, who resigned from the board in September 2025. Following Milau's departure, the board identified a number of candidates and expects to make a recommendation to the board for the appointment of a new independent director prior to the end of January 2026

Stuhini Exploration announced David O'Brien has formally retired from the board of directors.

Trinity One Metals welcomed Scott Eldridge to the company's board of directors.

Usha Resources reported Navin Kumar Varshney has resigned as a director of the company.

Voyageur Mineral Explorers stated that, upon closing of the business combination, Mathieu Gignac and Elif Lévesque will be appointed as independent members of the board of directors.