Mining People: American Tungsten, Globex Mining, Outcrop Silver and Gold, Uranium Royalty, Kiboko Gold, Pan American Silver

Management changes annunced this week: American Tungsten named David Sabourin as vice president of mining operations and Liam Farrell as vice president […]
By Joseph Quesnel August 7, 2025 At 11:40 am
Board meeting. CREDIT: Adobe stock images.

Topics

Tags

Management changes annunced this week:

American Tungsten named David Sabourin as vice president of mining operations and Liam Farrell as vice president of operations.

Canadian Critical Minerals is deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of David W. Johnston, founder of Braveheart Resources (now Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.).

Carlyle Commodities welcomed Bennett Liu as its new CFO.

Globex Mining announced Jack Stoch assumed the position of executive chairman and CEO in order to facilitate the appointment of David Christie as president and COO.

Minera Alamos reported after the transaction involving the company’s acquisition of Calibre USA Holdings closes, Jason Kosec will join as chairman.

Outcrop Silver and Gold appointed Amandip Singh as vice president of corporate development.

Perseus Mining announced the following changes: Jeff Quartermaine will retire as managing director and CEO on September 30, 2025. Craig Jones will replace Quartermaine, commencing with Perseus on August 18, 2025, before assuming the MD and CEO role on October 1, 2025.

Uranium Royalty named Andy Marshall as CFO, succeeding Josephine Man in such position.

Board changes:

Kiboko Gold announces a series of changes to its executive leadership and board of directors: Craig Williams has been appointed interim president and CEO, succeeding Jeremy Link. Link will continue to serve as chair of Kiboko’s board of directors. The company also announces the appointment of Michael Gheyle to the board of directors, replacing Amanda Sorsak, who has stepped down.

Pan American Silver added Pablo Marcet to its board of directors.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025