Mining People: Apollo Silver, Irving Resources, Mineros S.A., American Tungsten, Chilean Cobalt, Dundee Precious Metals, K92 Mining, NEO Battery Materials, North Shore Uranium

Management changes announced this week:

American Rare Earths welcomed Brian Arkell as a U.S.-based non-executive director and Megan McPherson as CFO.

Apollo Silver named Ross McElroy as president and CEO.

Batero Gold announced Ivo Bravo has stepped down as the company's CFO and corporate secretary and Gonzalo de Losada has stepped down as CEO and president of the company and has resigned from the board. The company welcomed Diego Heilbrunn Navarro-Grau to the role of CEO and director of the company and Gustavo Noriega Bentin to the role of CFO and corporate secretary.

Copperhead Resources appointed Keith Li as CFO, following the resignation of Mike Dai.

Critical Metals named Sergey Savchenko as CFO, George Karageorge as chief technical officer (CTO), and Thomas McNamara as director of corporate development and investor relations.

Hannan Metals announced Lars Dahlenborg has stepped down as president of the company.

Irving Resources reported Queenie Kuang succeeded Ronan Sabo-Walsh as its CFO and corporate secretary.

Lancaster Resources appointed Andrew Watson as president and CEO.

Mineros S.A. reported Inivaldo Diaz joins Mineros as vice president of technical services, business development and strategy.

Newmont promoted Natascha Viljoen to president and COO.



Board Changes:

American Tungsten announced the appointment of Dan Nicholas to the board of directors of the company and the resignation of Dhanbir Jaswal from the board.



Chesapeake Gold reported Alan Pangbourne has stepped down as a director.

Chilean Cobalt announced the company's shareholders have consented to the re-election of Geraldine Barnuevo, Fiona Clouder, Greg Levinson, and Andy Sloop for continuing three-year terms as board directors.

Clifton Mining Company mourned the passing of board member, Stanley J. Cutler.

Dundee Precious Metals sadly announced the passing of board chair R. Peter Gillin.

Eastern Platinum named Eason Cong Chen to its board of directors.

First Nordic Metals reported Gary Cope has resigned from the board of directors.

Hot Chili announced Stuart Mathews has been appointed to the board of directors in the role of non-executive chair. In addition, Alberto Cerda has been appointed to the executive role of project director.

K92 Mining announced the passing of board member, Graham Wheelock.

Lincoln Gold Mining welcomed Stephen Wilkinson to its board of directors.

Lion Rock Resources reported Nav Dhaliwal has joined the company as executive chairman and director. Additionally, Laurence Farmer joined as Lion Rock's new, independent director, replacing Nicholas Rodway who has resigned as a director of the Company.

Magma Silver appointed Michael Townsend to its board of directors. The company also announced the resignation of Joe Sandberg as a director.

NEO Battery Materials appointed Dr. Matthew Dawson to the company’s scientific advisory board.

Newlox Gold Ventures announced the appointment of Roger Dent to the company’s board of directors.

North Shore Uranium added Andrew Stewart as board director.

Paladin Energy added Anne Templeman-Jones as an independent non-executive director.

Skeena Resources added Hansjoerg Plaggemars as director of the company.

URZ3 Energy welcomed Paul Goranson to its board of directors.

Valhalla Metals welcomed Curtis Freeman to its board of directors.

Wheaton Precious Metals is deeply saddened to announce the passing of founding board member, Peter Gillin.