Mining People: Argonaut Gold, First Majestic, FPX Nickel, International Battery Metals, MAS Gold

Management appointments announced this week:

Larry Radford became president, CEO and director at Argonaut Gold, after leaving his role as COO of Gold Standard Ventures.

David Soares is the new CFO of First Majestic Silver.

FPX Nickel appointed Kyle Marte as the company’s principal metallurgist.

i-80 Gold named Jon Laird project manager of Cove mine to oversee its development program in Nevada.

IsoEnergy appointed Graham du Preez as its new CFO to replace Janine Richardson, who joined the board of Golden Shield Resources.

Lion Copper and Gold appointed Steven Dischler as VP of ESG.

MAS Gold named Karen Frisky CFO and corporate secretary.

Dean Hanisch was appointed CEO at Stria Lithium.

Board moves include:

Casa Minerals added Anita Stevenson-Patterson to its board of directors.

Gunpoint Exploration senior board member Gerald Sneddon passed away.

International Battery Metals appointed Maria Echaveste, Foy Wyman Morgan and William Webster as independent directors, while CFO Logan Anderson, David Ryan and Rodger Cree left the board.

Reunion Gold added Pierre Chenard to its board of directors.

Traction Uranium appointed Lester Esteban as director and CEO of the company, replacing Michael Malana.