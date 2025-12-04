Mining People: Arizona Gold and Silver, Focus Graphite, Selkirk Copper, enCore Energy, Panther Minerals, Traction Uranium

Management changes announced this week:

Adyton Resources welcomed Dr. Erin Johns to its technical team.

Almonty Industries announced the appointment of Brigadier General (Retired) Steven L. Allen as chief operating officer.

Altamira Gold welcomed Dr. Richard Sillitoe as technical advisor.

Arizona Gold and Silver announced Terry Salman has been appointed an advisor to the CEO.

Cascade Copper welcomed Noah Komavli as an advisor to the company.

Focus Graphite appointed Dr. Sunho Kang as strategic advisor of battery technology and materials.

Fortune Bay is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McGrath as CFO. McGrath succeeds Sarah Oliver.

Graton Resources announced Jesse Hahn has resigned as CEO and a director.

Hanstone Gold reported Robert Quinn has been appointed as an interim CEO. Quinn replaces Raymond Marks.

Lomiko Metals promoted Robert Boisjoli as the company’s CFO.

MAX Power Mining reported Ranjith (Ran) Narayanasamy has formally assumed the role of CEO as well as director.

North Peak Resources added Jim O'Neill as CFO and corporate secretary of the company, succeeding Andrew Dunlop.

Selkirk Copper announced the following appointment: Kevin McGinty as vice president of lands and environment, and Morris Morrison as manager of community relations.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated welcomed Ryan Austerberry as the company's chief operating officer (COO).

Traction Uranium promoted Dr. Jared Suchan as CEO.

Board changes:

BacTech Environmental appointed Brett Whalen to its board of directors, succeeding his father, Don Whalen, who recently passed away.

Empress Royalty reported Jeremy Bond has resigned as a director.

enCore Energy announced the following appointments: Wayne Heili to the company's board of directors; Dr. Dennis Stover has announced his retirement from the board effective December 31, 2025. Following his retirement from the board, Dr. Stover will continue as chair of the technical advisory committee.

Entrée Resources announced Dr. Michael Price will be retiring from the board of directors.

Future Mineral Resources added Dr. Andreas Rompel as a director of the company.

Giant Mining is pleased to announce the appointment of John Percival as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

Goldrea Resources is pleased to announce Jean-David (JD) Moore has been appointed to its board of directors.

Heliostar Metals reported James Perry has succeeded the retiring Jacques Vaillancourt as chairman.

Infinico Metals appointed Sam Walding and Manish Z. Kshatriya as directors of the company.

Mosaic Minerals nominated Robert Gagnon as director of the company.

New Earth Resources appointed Harrison Cookenboo to its advisory board.

Panther Minerals announced Robert Birmingham has resigned as a director of the company.

Powermax Minerals reported a board change: Michael Nederhoff will join the board of directors, replacing Michael Malana.

Q-Gold Resources named Jamsheed Mehta to its board of directors.

Refined Energy added Ken Wheatley to its board of directors.

Total Metals appointed Christy Smith as an independent board director.

Traction Uranium promoted Dr. Jared Suchan as director.

URZ3 Energy announced Dr. Ivy V. Estabrooke has joined as a member of the advisory board.