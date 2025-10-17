Mining People: Artemis Gold, Eriez, Powermax Minerals, Kincora Copper, Storm Exploration, Valory Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Andina Copper welcomed Daniel Earle as a strategic advisor.

Artemis Gold pleased to announce the additions of Tony Scott as chief business development officer and James Woeller as vice president of business development and improvement.

Aventis Energy added Chris Fozard as a technical advisor to the company.

Canagold Resources tapped Collen Middleton as vice president of permitting and compliance.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining tapped Stephanie Lee as its vice president legal.

Daura Gold appointed Stuart Mills as vice president of exploration.

Eriez named Chien Dang Tran as country manager in Vietnam.

Focus Graphite welcomed Jean-Francois Perrault as strategic advisor.

Galway Metals added Stephen Poitras as manager for the company's Estrades gold and zinc project.

KSB Canada appointed Daniel Gontermann as new managing director.

Metal Source Mining added Tom Kleeberg as chief operating officer.

Powermax Minerals pleased to announce it has appointed Kyle Nazareth as its CFO.

Revival Gold announced the appointment of Scott Trebilcock as vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Silver Elephant Mining appointed Stephanie Lee as its vice president legal.

Spartan Metals welcomed Rebecca Ball as vice president of exploration.

Thesis Gold named Stephen Crozier as executive vice president, external affairs and sustainability and Christina Anstey as director of project management.

Ur-Energy announced John W. Cash will resign as CEO on December 12, 2025. Matthew D. Gili, the company's president, will succeed Cash as CEO and will also join the board of directors on December 13, 2025. Cash will continue as chairman of the board of directors.

Board changes:

1844 Resources announced Tom MacNeill has stepped down from his role as a director of the company.

Alkane Resources advised Dominic Duffy has resigned from the board.

Cerrado Gold announced the resignation of Robert Campbell from its board of directors.

Domestic Metals reported Gordon K. Neal has been appointed to the board of directors.

EagleOne Metals appointed Robert Hall as a director of the company.

Forte Minerals tapped Patrick Evans as an independent director and chairman of the board.

Kincora Copper welcomed Kerry Stevenson and Michelle Borromeo to its advisory board.

Lode Gold Resources named Bill Fisher as chair of the technical committee of Gold Orogen.

Opus One Gold added Jean-David Moore to its board of directors.

Romios Gold Resources reported Trish Jacques has joined the company as an independent director. Kevin M. Keough, currently the company's CEO, has also joined the board.

Showcase Minerals announced Christopher Paterson has resigned as a director of the company.

Storm Exploration welcomed Dr. Alexander Shaw to its board of directors.

Valory Resources added Candice Bergen, the prominent federal Canadian politician and former Conservative Party leader, to its board of directors.

Vox Royalty appointed Luis Azevedo to its board. Concurrently, Shannon McCrae and Donovan Pollitt will be stepping down from the board.