Mining People: Artemis Gold, Santacruz Silver, Silver Elephant Mining, Canadian Critical Minerals, Nordique Resources, Oberon Uranium

Management changes announced this week:

Aclara Resources reported it has appointed Hugh Broadhurst as COO.

Artemis Gold reported the following management changes: Dale Andres has been appointed CEO and director of the company, effective June 23, 2025. Steven Dean, founder of the company, will continue with the company as executive chair and director. Jeremy Langford will continue with the company as president.

Belo Sun Mining announced Ayesha Hira will step down as interim president and CEO on July 4, 2025. Hira will remain in place as the company makes a planned transition to its new leadership team, which Belo Sun intends to announce in the coming days. Hira has also decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the company.

Discovery Silver announced the hiring of Amy Hu as senior vice president of legal and sustainability and Darin Smith as senior vice president of corporate development. In addition, the company also announced the following promotions: Forbes Gemmell to the position of executive vice president of business development and growth; Mark Utting to the role of senior vice president of investor relations; and Gord Leavoy to the position of senior vice president of mineral processing.

Minaurum Gold welcomed Ruben Molina as senior project manager for the Alamos silver project.

Mineros S.A. announced the departure of Alan Wancier, its CFO, effective June 20, 2025. Sergio Alejandro Chavarria Munera has agreed to act and will be appointed as interim CFO while a search is conducted for Wancier’s replacement.

Newlox Gold Ventures announced a significant transition in leadership. Ryan Jackson (CEO and director), David Carkeek (director), and Donald Gordon (director) will retire from their roles after years of service. Gary MacDonald rejoins the board of directors and returns as CEO. Alex Mackay joins the board of directors.

NexMetals Mining welcomed Brett MacKay as its new CFO.

Santacruz Silver appointed Andrés Bedregal as CFO.

Silver Elephant Mining reported that, effective July 1, 2025, Rob Van Drunen will step down as the company's COO.

Wheaton Precious Metals reported key senior management promotions. The company will appoint Haytham Hodaly to president of the company. In addition, Curt Bernardi will be promoted to executive vice president of strategy and general counsel. These changes will be effective June 30, 2025. Randy Smallwood remains CEO at Wheaton.

White Gold welcomed Dylan Langille as vice president of exploration.

Board Changes:

Canadian Critical Minerals announced Chris Stewart has resigned as a director of the company.

Canstar Resources tapped Dr. Stephen J. Piercey as a director on its technical and advisory board.

Eastern Platinum has accepted the resignation submitted by Dr. Bielin Shi from its board of directors.

Gold Resource added Peter Gianulis to its board of directors.

Metalsource Mining named Alex Bugden to its board of directors.

Mithril Silver and Gold reported on the retirement of non-executive directors Garry Thomas and Stephen Layton with effect on June 30, 2025.

Nordique Resources appointed Sharyn Alexander to its board of directors.

Oberon Uranium announced Sean Webster has been appointed as a director of the company. Webster's appointment is in conjunction with the resignation by Alex Klenman as a director.

Osisko Development named Susan Craig to its board of directors as independent director.

Perseus Mining advised James (Jim) Rutherford has agreed to join the board of Perseus in the role of non-executive, independent director.

Snowline Gold named Rob Doyle to the board of directors and Calum Morrison, current board member, as president. Morrison will continue to serve as a director of the company.

South Pacific Metals announced Cathy Fitzgerald will be stepping down as an officer and director of the company, effective July 11, 2025.

Super Copper welcomed Sebastian Wagner to its board of directors.

The Metals Company appointed Michael Hess and Alex Spiro to its board of directors.

Viridian Metals added Stacie Jones to its board of directors.