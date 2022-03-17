Mining People: Asante Gold, Endeavour Mining, Iamgold, K2 Gold, Ranchero Gold

Management appointments announced this week:

Asante Gold COO David Anthony replaced founder Douglas MacQuarrie as the company’s president and CEO, with the latter being appointed executive chairman.

Clean Air Metals named Kris Tuuttila as director of sustainability, permitting and community relations. It also promoted Geoff Heggie as VP of exploration.

Anthony Esplin took on the role of COO at Discovery Silver.

E3 Metals appointed Leigh Clarke as director of corporate strategy and sustainability, replacing Liz Lappin.

Group Eleven Resources CFO Shaun Heinrichs departed from the company and joined 1911 Gold as president, CEO and director.

Steve Swatton stepped down as CEO of K2 Gold, with president Anthony Margarit assuming this role. The company also named Eric Buitenhuis VP of exploration.

David Thomas took on the newly created role of general manger of US operations at Laramide Resources.

Libero Copper & Gold appointed Matthew Wunder as VP exploration.

Mason Graphite named Carmelo Marelli its new CFO. It also appointed Henri Wilhelm as advanced applications and products specialist, and Julie Gravel as director of environment and sustainable development.

QuestEx Gold & Copper named Darren Lefort as VP of exploration.

Strathmore Plus Energy has a new VP exploration, Terrence Osier.

Peter Kleespies replaced Eric Buitenhuis as VP exploration of Tectonic Metals.

Board moves include:

Andean Precious Metals made two board appointments: Ramiro Villarreal Morales and Felipe Canales Tijerina.

Endeavour Mining appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who left the board of Roscan Gold, as independent non-executive director and chairman of the board, succeeding the retiring Michael Beckett. It also appointed Ian Cockerill as senior independent non-executive director.

Peter O'Hagan joined the board of Iamgold. He is currently a director at Triple Flag Precious Metals.

John Robins became executive chairman of K2 Gold.

Kurt Forrester replaced Daniel Mamadou on the board of Medallion Resources.

Nevada Zinc welcomed Igor Danyliuk as its new board member.

NorthWest Copper appointed David Smith to its board of directors.

Sam Kiri joined the board of Platinex, replacing Graham Warren, who will continue to serve as CFO.

Quantum Energy welcomed Craig Kitchen as its newest board addition.

Patrick Levasseur replaced Aeron Kawakami on the board of Quebec Silica Resources.

Ranchero Gold welcomed Chris Bradbrook and Brian Szeto, the company’s president, to its board of directors, while director Steve Ristorcelli stepped down. The company also added Ken Balleweg to its technical advisory team.

Morgan Tincher replaced Yana Bobrovskaya on the board of Ross River Minerals.

Aaron McBreairty joined the board of Sky Gold to replace Catherine Fitzgerald, who resigned.

Zacatecas Silver welcomed Nancy La Couvee, corporate secretary for K92 Mining, to its board.