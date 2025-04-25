Mining People: Ascot Resources, enCore Energy, Heliostar Metals, Regency Silver, Borealis Mining Company, Eastern Platinum, Precore Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Ascot Resources announced Christopher Park will be joining the company as interim CFO. He succeeds Carol Li, who will retire as CFO.

AuMEGA Metals appointed Mike Skead as president.

Blue Moon Metals appointed Boi Linh Doig as vice president of mining.

Collective Mining named Ned Jalil as CEO.

enCore Energy promoted Dain McCoig to the position of senior vice president of operations.

FireFly Metals named Jessie Liu-Ernsting as chief corporate development officer.

Gold Resource announced COO Alberto Reyes has left the company. Armando Alexandri has been added as new COO.

Heliostar Metals named Stephen Soock as vice president of investor relations and development and Connie Lillico as corporate secretary.

Hercules Metals appointed Dillon Hume as vice president of exploration.

i-80 Gold named Paul Chawrun as COO.

Lake Winn Resources reported Binny Jassal resigned as CFO and a director of the company. Following Jassal’s resignation, James Ferreira has agreed to resume the role of interim CFO while the company searches for a suitable replacement.

Luca Mining reports Armando Alexandri stepped down from his role as COO of the company. Ramon Mendoza has assumed the position of interim COO.

Mako Mining welcomed the appointment of Steve Parsons as president.

Regency Silver announced Bruce Bragagnolo has been appointed CEO. Bragagnolo replaces Gijsbert Groenewegen who has ceased to be the CEO, president and a director of the company.

Troubadour Resources appointed Zachary Kotowych as CEO and director.

Board Changes:

Borealis Mining Company named Robert Buchan to the role of non-executive chairman of its board.

Corcel Exploration added Dr. Jesus Velador to its board of directors.

DLP Resources welcomed Derek White as chairman to the board of directors.

Eastern Platinum appointed Changyu (Charlie) Liu as non-executive chair. Liu succeeds George Graham Dorin who passed away in March.

Global Tactical Metals added Dr. Marcus Bursik to its advisory board.

Mineral Road Discovery appointed Damien Reynolds as executive chairman. Emma Fairhurst will relinquish her seat as executive chairperson but will remain a director.

Muzhu Mining named William E. Thomson to its board of directors.

Nine Mile Metals named Jonathan Holmes to the board of directors.

Precore Gold announced Louis Gariepy was added to its advisory board.

Premium Resources welcomed André van Niekerk to the board of directors.