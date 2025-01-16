Mining People: Ascot Resources, Integra Resources, K92 Mining, Teck Resources, Capstone Copper, Legacy Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Ascot Resources announced Derek White will step down as President and CEO. James (Jim) A. Currie will take over as CEO and Director.

Bullion Gold Resources named Guy Morissette as President and CEO, replacing Jonathan Hamel who will continue as a director and treasurer of the company.

Integra Resources appointed George Salamis as company CEO and director.

K92 Mining appointed Heidi Grobler to the position of VP Human Resources; Stanley Komunt as General Manager, External Affairs designate, who will be taking over from Mark Schubert. Andrew Kohler promoted to position of Interim VP Exploration. The company announces the departure of Chris Muller as Executive VP Exploration.

Rottenstone Gold appointed Ryan Kalt as CEO.

Teck Resources named Colin Hamilton as VP Market Research and Economic Analysis.

Thesis Gold tapped Dr. Evan Orovan as Chief Geologist and Kettina Cordero as VP Investor Relations.

West Red Lake Gold Mines tapped Hayley Halsall-Whitney as VP Operations.

Board changes:

Capstone Copper named Rick Coleman to its board of directors.

Golconda Gold named Vikram Kapoor to its Board of directors.

Honey Badger Silver tapped Koby Kushner for its board of directors. Company announced Brian Briggs resigned from the board.

Integra Resources appointed Anna Ladd-Kruger as board chair.

Legacy Gold appointed Michael Michaud to its board of directors.