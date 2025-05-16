Mining People: Ashley Gold, NEO Battery Materials, Skeena Resources, American Tungsten, Cascadia Minerals, Saga Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Altai Resources added Yana Silina as CFO.

Ashley Gold named Noah Komavli as president and director.

Cabral Gold appointed Luiz Celaro as construction manager forCuiú Cuiú gold project.

Domestic Metals tapped Gordon Neal as president.

Euro Manganese welcomed Martina Blahova as permanent president and CEO.

Finlay Minerals named Ilona Barakso Lindsay as president and CEO. Brown and Lindsay formerly held the positions of president and CEO, and vice president of corporate relations, respectively. Brown and Lindsay continue to be directors of Finlay. The company announced the appointment of Susan Flasha as vice president of corporate development.

NEO Battery Materials appointed Dr. Jun Sik Jeoung as senior scientific advisor of commercialization and cell development.

Rock Tech Lithium appointed Mirco Wojnarowicz as CEO and Christopher Wright as CFO. Kerstin Wedemann will continue as chief legal and corporate officer.

Scottie Resources appointed Sean Masse as COO and Dr. Thomas Mumford as president.

Skeena Resources announced the promotion of Nalaine Morin to senior vice president of environment and social affairs.

Tudor Gold reported it has augmented its executive team with the appointment of Joe Ovsenek as president and CEO, Ken McNaughton as vice president of project development and Michelle Romero as vice president of external affairs. Grant Bond will assume the role of CFO following the filing of the company's 2024 audited financial statements. Ken Konkin will remain with the company and resume his previous role as senior vice president of exploration.

Xplore Resources named Devin Pickell as president and CEO.



Board Changes:

American Tungsten announced the appointment of James (Jim) Whittaker to the board of directors of the company and, the resignation of Adam Virani from the Board.

Ascot Resources announced Coille Van Alphen has resigned from the board of directors.

ATHA Energy added Suraj Ahuja to its board of directors.

Cascadia Minerals announced upcoming changes to its board of directors. Robert Carne, Cascadia's chairman and director, will not stand for re-election at the AGM, due to his planned retirement. Carne will remain involved as an advisor to the company and the chair of Cascadia's technical committee. Cascadia is also pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Paul West-Sells for election to the board of directors.

Finlay Minerals appointed Robert F. Brown as executive chairman of the board.

Gunnison Copper added Jason Howe and Joseph Gallucci to its board of directors.

Labrador Gold reported the resignation of director Kai Hoffmann.

Lion One Metals announced Kevin Puil has stepped down from the company's board of directors and announced the appointment of Casey Spreeuw to the board of directors.

Lion Rock Resources named Nav Dhaliwal as executive chairman and independent director.

Newlox Gold welcomed Roger Dent to the board of directors.

North Peak Resources named Harry Dobson as executive chairman and a director.

Nova Pacific Metals appointed Zachary Kotowych to its board of directors.

Precore Gold added Louis Gariepy to Its board of directors.

Rockland Resources named Taylor Sulik to its advisory board.

Royal Road Minerals announced the appointment of Sarah Armstrong-Montoya to the board of directors. Additionally, the company has established a "special advisory board, safety, security and sustainability". Current directors, Hugh Devlin and Guy Wallis, have proposed and agreed to step down from the board of directors to occupy roles on the special advisory board.

Saga Metals welcomed Vernon Shein to its board of advisors.

Skeena Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Hansjoerg Plaggemars as a director of the company.

Westward Gold welcomed Dr. Quinton Hennigh as chairman of the board of directors.