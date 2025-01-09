Mining People: Atlas Lithium, Focus Graphite, Highlander Silver, Osisko Development, Alamos Gold, Franco-Nevada

Management changes announced this week (since holiday break):

Alpha Exploration announced Michael Hopley has retired as president and CEO.

Atlas Lithium added Eduardo Queiroz as PMO and Vice President of Engineering.

Focus Graphite appointed Dean Hanisch as CEO.

Golden Lake Exploration announced Leon Ho will be replacing John Master as CFO.

GPM Metals named John Timmons as CEO.

Highlander Silver appointed Daniel Earle as president and CEO.

Lithium Americas appointed Luke Colton as Executive VP and CFO.

Lomiko Metals named Gordana Slepcev as CEO.

Mistango River Resources named Charles Beaudry as VP Exploration.

NOA Lithium Brines announced Dave Cross has resigned as CFO and will be succeeded by Carlos Pinglo.

Osisko Development tapped David Rouleau as VP Project Development.

Pasinex Resources tapped Ian D. Atacan as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Solaris Resources named Richard Hughes as CFO, Patrick Chambers as VP Investor Relations, and Ignacio Shimamoto as VP Finance.

Terra Clean Energy named Greg Cameron as president and CEO and appointed C. Trevor Perkins as VP Exploration.

Western Copper and Gold announced Paul West-Sells has ended his role as CEO and Sandeep Singh has assumed the role.

Wheaton Precious Metalsannounced Gary Brown will be stepping down as CFO and Vincent Lau will be appointed.

Board changes:

Alamos Gold tapped J. Robert S. Prichard as board chair.

Asante Gold tapped Alireza Abbassi Monjezi as board director.

Atomic Minerals appointed Matthew Schwab to its board of directors.

Battery X Metals named Martino Ciambrelli as independent board director.

Commerce Resources announced Jody Dahrouge resigned as commerce resources board director.

Franco-Nevada added Daniel Malchuk to its board of directors.

Future Fuels named Bernd Christmas and Mark Riccio to its board of directors.

Galloper Gold appointed Nader Elm to its Board of Directors.

Heritage Mining appointed Thomas Reid to its Board of Directors.

Hudbay Minerals announced Stephen A. Lang has stepped down as board chair due to health reasons. David S. Smith will become board chair. Lang remains on the board as an independent director.

Hycroft Mining announced Stephen A. Lang will step down as board chair due to health reasons but will remain as independent director. Thomas Weng has been tapped as new board chair.

Intrepid Metals named Richard Lock to its board of directors.

Metalite Resources announced Jeremy Goldman resigned from the board of directors and Bill van Breugel has joined the board.

Surge Copper named Dr. Paul West-Sells to its board of directors.