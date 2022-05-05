Mining People: Aurania, Iamgold, Mirasol, Montage Gold, Vizsla Silver

Management appointments announced this week:

Altan Rio Minerals CEO Paul Stephen resigned.

Aurania Resources retained Cristian Vallejo as a geological consultant.

Remantra Sheopaul replaced Olga Nikitovic as CFO of Canada Carbon.

Cerro de Pasco Resources named James Cardwell as CFO.

Peter Luthiger was appointed COO of enCore Energy.

Geomega Resources appointed Michael Gentile as a strategic advisor.

Iamgold board chairman Maryse Bélanger was named interim president and CEO.

Mantaro Precious Metals named Matthew Anderson its new CFO.

Mirasol Resources appointed Troy Shultz as VP of investor relations. Jonathan Rosset, VP of corporate development, resigned.

Richard Pinkerton was appointed CFO of Mongoose Mining.

Panoro Minerals named Guillermo Torres Torres as VP of project development.

Blair Way assumed the roles of president and CEO at Patriot Battery Metals.

Sonora Gold & Silver announced the appointment of Chen-Mou Cheng as COO of BTQ, the company it is set to acquire.

Vizsla Silver appointed Martin Dupuis as COO and Jesus Velador as VP of exploration.

Board moves include:

Tony Makuch became the board chairman of both Mayhew Performance and 2nd Battery Life.

Montage Gold announced the addition of Anu Dhir to its board. Chairman Richard Clark also stepped down, but will remain on the board.

Riverside Resources appointed Wendy Chan as an independent director.

Dave Webb joined the board of Sixty North Gold Mining.

St. James Gold appointed Tsun Law to its board of directors.

White Metal Resources made two board additions, Wesley Hanson and Nigel Lees.

Recent award announcements include:

Mark Rebagliati, EVP of exploration at Hunter Dickinson, was selected as the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), for his contributions to Rathdowney Resources’ exploration efforts at the Olza project in Poland.

De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, joint venture partners on the Gahcho Kué mine in the Northwest Territories, received the 2022 TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award from the Mining Association of Canada (MAC), in recognition of the collaborative relationship between the mine and the indigenous community members of Ni Hadi Xa.