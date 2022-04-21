Mining People: Austral Gold, Electra Battery, Generation Mining, TRU Precious

Management appointments announced this week:

Former Austral Gold CFO Jose Bordogna rejoined the company in the same role.

Stephanie Li resigned as CFO of Cielo Waste Solutions.

Electra Battery Materials CFO Ryan Snyder departed.

Frontier Lithium appointed Tony Zheng as CFO.

Generation Mining named Christopher Stackhouse as VP finance, replacing Patricia Mannard. VP exploration Rod Thomas also stepped down.

TRU Precious Metals CFO Olga Nikitovic became the company’s president.

Board moves include:

Copper Mountain Mining welcomed Jeane Hull to its board.

Dave McMillan retired as chairman of South Star Battery Metals. His replacement is Marc Leduc.

Golden Independence Mining appointed Jordan Carroll to its board.

Solitario Zinc added Debbie Mino-Austin to its board of directors.

Thunder Mountain Gold director Joseph Baird retired.