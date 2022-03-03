Mining People: Austral Gold, Great Panther, Rio Tinto, Rock Tech Lithium, SSR Mining

Management appointments announced this week:

Austral Gold accepted the resignation of CFO Jose Bordogna.

Rob Henderson of Great Panther Mining resigned as president and CEO, as well as vacating his seat on the board.

GR Silver Mining founder Marcio Fonseca became president and chief operating officer, while board chairman Eric Zaunscherb took on the role of chief executive officer. The company also appointed Trevor Woolfe as VP of exploration and corporate development.

Muzhu Mining appointed Rodney Stevens as vice president.

Greg Davis replaced J. Stevens Zuker as president, CEO and director of Pucara Gold.

Board moves include:

Caledonia Mining announced John McGloin’s resignation as a non-executive director.

Dolly Varden Silver welcomed Tim Clark and Michael Henrichsen as new directors, while Thomas Wharton, Donald Birak and Annette Cusworth all departed from the board.

Rob Carpenter joined the board of Ethos Gold as co-chairman.

Rio Tinto non-executive director Hinda Gharbi gave notice of her intention to step down.

Rock Tech Lithium appointed Esther Bahne as director. She previously held the role of chief marketing and strategy officer.

Sherritt International appointed Maryse Bélanger as deputy chair and Chih-Ting Lo as director.

Christopher Westdal resigned as director and chair of Silver Bear Resources.

Snowy Owl Gold appointed Luticia Miller as director, replacing Michael Rosatelli.

Solstice Gold added Lisa Doddridge to its board of directors.

Leigh Ann Fisher became SSR Mining’s latest board addition.

Whitehorse Gold announced the appointments of Alex Zhang as director and Lorne Waldman as board chairman, the latter replacing Dr. Mark Cruise. Also, Nikki Graham resigned as general counsel and corporate secretary.