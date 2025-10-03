Mining People: Avanti Gold, Barrick Mining, Kincora Copper, Bayhorse Silver, Sokoman Minerals, South Star Battery

Management changes announced this week:

Altius Minerals reported Ben Lewis, CFO and Chad Wells, vice president of corporate development (project generation) will be retiring. Wells steps down as corporate secretary to the board. Stephanie Hussey, currently vice president of finance, has been appointed as the corporation’s new CFO. John Baker, who has served as a director of the corporation since its founding, and since 2014 as its executive chairman, has stepped down from the board and been appointed president, while current lead independent director Fred Mifflin has assumed the role of independent chair of the board. Flora Wood, vice-president of investor relations and sustainability, has added the corporate secretary to her responsibilities.

Andina Copper named Wilson Escobar as project manager for the Cobrasco copper project.

Aton Resources appointed Oscar Amigo as the chief operating officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Aton Mining.

Avanti Gold added Martin Pawlitschek as CEO and Mohamed Cisse as chief operating officer.Swapan Kakumanu, currently interim CEO, will transition to the role of CFO and corporate secretary.

Barrick Mining appointed Mark Hill as group COO and interim president and CEO, following the departure of Mark Bristow. Mark Bristow is stepping down as president and CEO.

Empress Royalty appointed Brad Breetzke business development advisor for Africa and Christian Algaranaz as business development analyst.

enCore Energy tapped Ashley Forbes as vice president of permitting and regulatory affairs.

Fuerte Metals announced CFO Martin Rip is retiring. John Teo been appointed interim CFO.

GR Silver Mining nominated Daniel Schieber as vice president of corporate development and corporate relations.

Jayden Resources welcomed Justin Lau as the company's new CFO.

Kincora Copper appointed Brent Cook and Laurie Thomas as strategic advisors.

King Copper Discovery promoted Sebastian Cadile to senior consultant of sustainability and support services and Paulo Racci Pires as senior consultant of geology.

Newmont reported Tom Palmer, who has served as CEO will resign from its board of directors and as CEO on December 31, 2025. Natascha Viljoen, President and COO, will succeed Palmer as president and CEO and will also join the board of directors on January 1, 2026. Palmer will serve as strategic advisor until his retirement on March 31, 2026.

Perpetua Resources reported Jessica Largent will step down from her role as CFO and as a member of the board of directors. She will retire on January 2, 2026. The company appointed Mark Murchison to succeed Largent as CFO.

Q2 Metals appointed Simon Gaivin as vice president of environmental, social and governance.

Rua Gold named Emmett D'Urso as vice president of exploration.

Sanu Gold appointed Maxime Hébert aschief geologist and John McClintock as vice president of business development.

Silver Mountain Resources appointed Claudio Cubillasas vice president of finance.

Sokoman Minerals welcomed Denis Laviolette as director, executive chairman, and CEO. Timothy Froude has transitioned to the role of president. Gary Nassif as a director. Greg Matheson is filling a vacancy left by the departure of Dan Lee and has been appointed as vice president of exploration.

South Star Battery appointed Tiago Cunha as interim CEO, president and director and Darren Prins as CFO and corporate secretary, as well as Rogerio Barcellos as general manager for Santa Cruz graphite project.

Stearman Resources announced Ken Wheatley has been appointed director of exploration and chief geologist.

Board changes:

Avanti Gold added Terry Holohan as lead independent director.

BacTech Environmental announced with great sadness the sudden passing of Don Whalen, a long-serving member of the company’s board of directors.

Bayhorse Silver named Christos Doulis to the company's board of directors.

Excalibur Metals added Lisa Dea to its board of directors.

Sanu Gold appointed Constant Tia as non-executive director.

Sokoman Minerals welcomed Wanda Cutler to its board of directors.

South Star Battery announced Roger Mortimer resigned as a director.