Mining People: Aventis Energy, Discovery Silver, Mines D’Or Orbec, Copper Giant Resources, New Age Metals, Thesis Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Almonty Industries announced the appointment of Brian Fox as CFO, succeeding Mark Gelmon, effective August 25, 2025.

Aventis Energy appointed Michael Mulberry, current Director of Aventis, as CEO and corporate secretary. John Eren has been named as a director of the company.

C3 Metals welcomed Dr. Stephanie Sykora to the position of chief geologist.

Copper Giant Resources announced two major appointments: Joey Wilkins joined as strategic advisor and Edwin Naranjo Sierra is promoted to vice president of exploration.

Discovery Silver appointed Alison White to the position of CFO.

Energy Fuels named Ross R. Bhappu as president.

Guanajuato Silver appointed Rick Trotman as senior vice president.

Hanstone Gold reported Raymond Marks will cease to act as the company’s president and CEO, as of October 26, 2025.

Imagine Lithium announced Simone Sze Man Suen has assumed the role of president and director of the company.

Mines D'Or Orbec welcomed Bertrand Brassard as a geological consultant.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper appointed Love "Lolot" D. Manigsaca as CFO of the company.

Taurus Gold welcomed Gabriel Kabazo as CFO and to its board of directors.

Visible Gold Mines announced Sylvain Champagne has resigned as CFO and as a director. Martin Dallaire, the acting CEO of the corporation, was appointed interim CFO of the corporation, effective immediately.

Board changes:

Adyton Resources added Michael Gray as a non-executive director to the board.

Avanti Gold added Terry Holohan as a non-executive independent director of the board.

Cabral Gold appointed Vinícius Resende Domingues to its board of directors.

Callinex Mines appointed Peter Dimmell to the company’s board of directors as the lead director on the technical committee.

Chilean Cobalt welcomed Ash Lazenby to its board of directors.

Copper Giant Resources reported Mark Gibson joined the board of directors as an independent director.



Greenheart Gold announced Dušan Petković has resigned from the company's board of directors.

Li-FT Power appointed Anthony Tse to its board of directors as executive chairman.

New Age Metals announced with great sadness the passing of director John Londry.

New Age Metals welcomed Curtis Freeman to the board of directors.

Pampa Metals named Tony Manini as chairman of the board of directors and Paola Brewster as a non-executive director. Concurrently, founding Pampa Metals’ directors Adrian Manger and Julian Bavin have resigned.

Patriot Battery Metals named Aline Côté to its board of directors.

Prospect Ridge Resources welcomed Patrick Donnelly to its board of directors.

Quantum Critical Metals added Karl Haase to its metallurgy technical advisory committee.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper announced Nicolaos Paraskevas and Andrew J. Russell have joined the board of directors.

Taurus Gold announced the resignation of Meghan Brown from the board of directors.

Thesis Gold reported the appointment of Russell Ball to its board of directors and David Garratt as CFO and corporate secretary. Nick Stajduhar has stepped down from the board effective immediately but will continue with the company in his role as vice president of corporate development, and Sean Mager has stepped down as CFO with immediate effect.

Western Metallica Resources reported Brigitte Berneche has resigned from the board of directors.