Canadian Mining Journal

Anne Kabagambe Credit: Barrick Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Defiance Silver has announced appointments to its executive and management teams. George Cavey has joined the company as VP of exploration. Douglas Cavey is joining as VP of corporate development and as a senior technical advisor and Jennifer Roskowski has been named principal geologist.

Alex Heath is now the president of Ethos Gold. Craig Roberts has stepped down from the president role but will continue as CEO.

Richard Huang has been named VP of corporate development with First Mining Gold. The company has also named Leanne Hall to its board.

Aaron Stone is now the VP of exploration with Generic Gold.

Daniel Schieber has been named CEO and a director GoldHaven Resources. Schieber replaces David Smith as CEO; Smith will stay on as president and a director.

Bill Tsang has been appointed the CFO of Nova Royalty; Tsang replaces Doug Reed. The company has also named E.B. Tucker as an independent director.

Anna Lentz has resigned from her post as CFO and corporate secretary of Saint Jean Carbon. With a search for a replacement underway, William Pfaffenberger, chairman and president, has been appointed interim CFO.

Terence Coughlan has been named a technical advisor to Sassy Resources.

Peter Reid is now a senior technical advisor to Skarb Exploration.

Chad Wolahan has joined Solaris Resources as VP of projects. Wolahan will lead the technical studies required to deliver an engineering and economic assessment for the Warintza project in Ecuador.

John Timmons has been named president and CEO of Stone Gold, following Brian Howlett’s resignation.

Paulo Afonso de Aguirre is now the chief geologist of the Brazil operation with Valterra Resource.

Board moves include:

Kelvin Burton has been appointed to the board of Affinity Metals.

Nadia Abdul Aziz has joined the board of Asante Gold.

Jon McCreary has been appointed to the board of Athabasca Minerals.

Anne Kabagambe has joined the board of Barrick Gold. Kabagambe has 35 years of experience in a range of senior leadership positions in international institutions; she is a former executive director of the World Bank Group.

Nick Tintor has been appointed to the board of Big Ridge Gold. David Rhodes and Duncan Gordon have resigned from the board.

Cassandra Joseph and Pamela Saxton are now directors of Bunker Hill Mining. John Ryan and Hugh Aird have retired from the board.

Jonathan Gilligan and David Ball have been named to the board of Cerrado Gold.

Peter Sullivan has joined the board of Copper Mountain Mining. Alistair Cowden has resigned from the board.

Sally Eyre has been appointed to the board of Equinox Gold.

Danielle Giovenazzo has been named a director of Goldstar Minerals.

Kevin Crawford, Donna Phillips, and Antony Harwood have joined the board of Hudson Resources.

Sandra Dodds is now a director of OceanaGold.

Kevin O’Kane has been named to the board of Northisle Copper and Gold.

Matthew Andrews has been appointed to the board of Nubian Resources. Mark Saxon has also joined Nubian’s technical committee.

At the end of December, David Constable will step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto.

Chad Tappendorf has joined the board of Stratabound Minerals.