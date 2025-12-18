Mining People: Bayshore Silver, NEO Battery Materials, Yukon Metals, Orla Mining, Standard Uranium, Walker Lane Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Adyton Resources appointed Dr. Erin Johns as an expert consultant.

Apex Resources welcomed Michael Malana as CFO of the company, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the company's CFO.

Bayhorse Silver is pleased to announce the appointment of Christos Doulis as president of the company. Doulis, who will also continue as a director of the company, replacing Rick Low as president. Low remains CFO of the Company.

Fortune Bay added Ronald (Ron) Halas as senior mining advisor for its Goldfields gold project in Saskatchewan.

Hemlo Mining made some executive changes: Carl DeLuca has been appointed general counsel and corporate secretary, Lindsay Newton has been appointed vice president of finance, and Mike Tsafaras has been appointed vice president of engineering and projects.

Juggernaut Exploration promoted Manuele (Lele) Lazzarotto as president and chief operating officer (COO).

Kirkstone Metals engaged Clee Roy as the company’s government and strategic funding consultant.

Lode Gold Resources announced it has appointed David Swetlow as CFO.

NEO Battery Materials appointed Dr. Patrick C. Lee as senior scientific advisor to the company.

NexMetals Mining announced that, following a transitional period, effective January 31, 2026, Morgan Lekstrom will be stepping down as CEO and will continue to serve the company on the board of directors. Sean Whiteford will be appointed as the company's CEO.

Steppe Gold announced Bataa Tumur-Ochir has resigned from his roles as chairman of the board of directors and CEO of the company. Dulguun Erdenebaatar has been appointed chairman of the board, and Tserenbadam Dugeree has been appointed CEO.

Trident Resources promoted Paul Kremer as exploration manager working alongside the existing geological team led by vice president of exploration, Cornell McDowell.

Yukon Metals appointed Jim Coates as interim CEO of the company. Coates replaced Rory Quinn who has resigned as president, CEO, and a director of the company. The board will initiate a search for a successor CEO.

Board changes:

Advanced Gold Exploration appointed Shahab Samimi to its board of directors.

Hercules Metals appointed Matthieu Bos as an independent director of the company and chairman of the board. Bos succeeds Peter Simeon, who will continue to serve as a director of the company.

Lexston Mining welcomed Buddy Doyle to its newly established advisory board.

Loyalist Exploration added David Drinkwater as director of the company. The company also wishes to announce Stephen Balch has stepped down as a director but will join the advisory committee.

Mason Resources approved the re-election of Fahad Al-Tamimi, Peter Damouni, Adree Delazzer and Roy McDowall as directors. The company is pleased to announce the additions of Victor Cantore and Simon Marcotte to the board.

Orla Mining added Joanna Pearson to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Standard Uranium welcomed Doug Engdahl as a non-executive director of the company.

Walker Lane Resources announced the resignation of John Land as a director of the company and the appointment of Kevin Brewer as interim chairman of t he board.