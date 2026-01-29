Mining People: Blackrock Silver, Hi-View Resources, Homeland Nickel, Blue Moon Metals, Fury Gold Mines, Ridgeline Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

Bayridge Resources promoted Mark Richardson as vice president of exploration.

Blackrock Silver appointed Sean Thompson as head of investor relations for the company.

CleanTech Vanadium Mining welcomed James Rodriguez de Castro to join the company in an advisory capacity.

Coniagas Battery Metals welcomed Heidi Gutte as CFO. Gutte is replacing Remantra Sheopaul.

Exploits Discovery appointed Rod Husband as president and CEO of the company, following the resignation of Jeff Swinoga as president, CEO and director.

Generation Mining added Paul McRae and Jeremy Wyeth as technical advisors.

Gold Terra Resource raised Todd Burlingame as chief development officer (CDO).

Golden Age Exploration reported Kevin Hanson has resigned from his positions of CEO and president of the company but will continue in his director's role. Tibor Gajdics has consented to act as president.

Hi-View Resources promoted Nader Mostaghimi to the position of vice president of exploration.

Homeland Nickel appointed Jordan Black as corporate secretary of the company after the resignation of Errol Farr.

Nordique Resources announced James Hocking has been appointed as a director and CEO of the company, replacing Sharyn Alexander who has resigned as a director and CEO.

REV Exploration reported Stephen P. Halabura has joined the company as lead technical advisor.

Silver Spruce Resources welcomed Paul K. Smith as vice-president of exploration. Greg Davison has stepped down from the board of directors and as vice-president of exploration.

Silver Viper Minerals raised Rakesh Malhotra as CFO.

Board changes:

Aris Mining announced Ian Telfer has retired from the board of directors and stepped down as chair of Aris Mining. Neil Woodyer has been appointed chair and CEO. David Garofalo has been appointed as lead independent director. Doug Bowlby has been promoted to president, supporting Neil Woodyer's transition to chair and CEO. As part of this realignment, the chief operating officer role has been eliminated, and Richard Thomas has departed the company.

Blue Moon Metals added Peter Madsen to the board of directors with his term to commence concurrent with the Nasdaq listing.

Delta Resources reported Justin Reid has resigned from the company's board of directors.

Fury Gold Mines welcomed Phillips S. Baker Jr. to its board of directors as an independent director.

Montero Mining and Exploration announced Andrew Thomson has stepped down as a director of the company and as chair of the audit committee. The company further announced Tim Livesey has accepted the role of interim chair of the audit committee.

NetraMark Holdings announced Lawrence Guy is joining the company’s board of directors.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals added Olivier Tavchandjian to the board of directors of the company.

Questcorp Mining strengthened the advisory board with the appointment of Amandip Singh as an advisor to the board.

Ridgeline Minerals welcomed Ryan Walchuck to the board of directors of the company. Duane Lo will resign as a director of the company and remain in his position as CFO.

Southern Cross Gold appointed Ian Smith as a non-executive director of the company.

Sranan Gold welcomed Ron Halas to the company's board of directors as an independent director.

Temas Resources raised Maurice (Nic) Matich as non-executive director. As part of this refinement to the company's executive and board structure, David Robinson will step down from his position as a director and continue in his executive role as CFO.

West Mining added Rachit “Shaun” Saini to the company’s board of directors.