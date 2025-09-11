Mining People: Blue Lagoon Resources, Dark Star Minerals, K2 Gold, Core Nickel, Giyani Metals, Supreme Critical Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Apex Critical Metals announce the establishment of its technical advisory board and welcomed the appointment of its inaugural member Alex Knox.

Blue Lagoon Resources added two experienced professionals to its team: Michael Kendall as underground mine supervisor and Dr. Francis Salifu as environmental manager.

CopAur Minerals tapped Andrew Neale as CEO.

Core Nickel reported Misty Urbatsch ceased to be CEO, president and a director of the company. Core Nickel appointed Christopher Tate as the new CEO and president.

Dark Star Minerals appointed James Sykes to its technical advisory team.

enCore Energy named Kevin Kremke as CFO, effective October 1st , 2025.

Granada Gold Mine announced Heidi Gutte has been appointed CFO, replacing Remantra Sheopaul.

Intrepid Metals welcomed Mark Morabito as CEO, replacing Ken Engquist. Morabito will now be chairman and CEO.

Jaguar Mining promoted Carla Moura Tavares to vice president of corporate affairs and Juliana Esper as vice president of sustainability.

K2 Gold named Jessica Van Den Akker as CFO and corporate secretary.

McEwen appointed Ian Ball as the company’s vice-chairman.

Northisle Copper and Gold appointed Kevin O’Kane as executive vice president and COO, in addition to continuing as a non-independent director of the company. Nicholas Van Dyk was appointed executive vice president of the company and continues as CFO and corporate secretary. Robin Tolbert, chief geoscientist, will be retiring effective September 13, 2025 and will continue as an advisor to the company.

NSJ Gold named Dallas Davies as vice president of exploration.

Red Lake Gold reported Ryan Kalt resigned from his officer positions. Kalt formerly served as company CEO, president, and corporate secretary.

South Star Battery Metals announced the resignation of Richard Pearce as president, director and CEO. The board appointed Tiago Cunha as interim president and CEO.

Titan Mining promoted Rita Adiani to CEO. Adiani continues in her role as president and joins the board of directors. She succeeds Don Taylor, who will transition to vice chair of the board. Titan also appointed Jenny Hood as vice president of commercial and sales, and Irina Kuznetsova as director of investor relations.

Board Changes:

Alphamin Resources added two new non-executive directors to the board. Subject to regulatory approval, Ziad Mikhael and Salman Bhatti have been appointed to the board of directors.

American Battery Technology reported Lavanya Balakrishnan will join the board of directors.

Compass Gold added Stephen Eddy to the board of directors.

Core Nickel welcomed David Smith and Tim Dalton as independent directors of the company.

Electra Battery Materials nominated Gerard Hueber to its board of directors.

Giyani Metals appointed Nigel Robinson as interim executive chair, replacing Charles FitzRoy. The board appointed Stephanie Hart, an existing non-executive director, to the position of lead independent director.

Granada Gold Mine welcomed Christopher Ecclestone as a board director.

Metal Source Mining appointed Timothy Ko as a director of the company.

Relevant Gold named Sarah Weber as independent chair of the board.

Sanatana Resources added Dylan Dix to its advisory board.

Sky Gold appointed Danae Voormeij to its board of directors and John Duncan to its advisory board.

Sorrento Resources welcomed Neal Blackmore as a director of the company.

Supreme Critical Metals appointed Ron Shenton to its advisory board.

Tinka Resources added Brandon Macdonald and Michael Horner to its board of directors.

Vizsla Royalties welcomed Matt Dugaro as an independent director of the company.