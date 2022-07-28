Mining People: Bonterra Energy, Critical Elements, Lundin Mining, OceanaGold

Management appointments announced this week:

5N Plus appointed Roland Dubois to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.

Alpha Exploration appointed Francisco Del Castillo as CFO.

Francisco Freyre is the new CFO at Aurania Resources.

Bonterra Energy’s George Fink will be retiring as president and CEO.

Clear Sky Lithium appointed Patrick Morris as CEO.

Lundin Mining named Juan Andres Morel SVP and COO; Teitur Poulsen SVP and CFO; David Dicaire SVP, Josemaria project; and Kristen Mariuzza, SVP, sustainability, health and safety.

Peter Richardson was appointed incoming executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines.

OceanaGold's current COO Scott Sullivan will take on the new role of chief technical and projects officer. Peter Sharpe will be COO Asia-Pacific, and David Londono is promoted to COO Americas. Craig Feebrey will return to his previous role of EVP exploration.

Turmalina Metals named James Rogers CEO.

Board moves include:

Pedro Turqueto replaced Philip Reade on the board of Aura Minerals.

Critical Elements Lithium appointed Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante to its board of directors.

The board of Deep-South Resources nominated Jean-Luc Roy to the position of acting chairman, as the company searches for a new chair to replace the late John Akwenye.

Essex Minerals appointed Elena Tanzola, the company's CFO and corporate secretary, to its board. She replaces the retiring James Harris.

Lundin Mining appointed Natasha Vaz to its board.