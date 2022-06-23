Mining People: C3 Metals, Jasper Mining, Pasofino Gold, Trojan Gold

Management appointments announced this week:

C3 Metals president and CEO Kevin Tomlinson stepped down.

Electra Battery Materials appointed David Marshall as VP, engineering.

Garry Flowers was named president of International Battery Metals.

Jasper Mining announced a new management team, led by Tim de Freitas as president and CEO, Kent Busby as VP production, Greg Feltham as VP exploration, and Mark Smith as VP finance and CFO.

Nevada Vanadium Mining appointed Zula Kropivnitski as its new CFO.

Daniel Limpitlaw is the new president and CEO of Pasofino Gold. He replaces Ian Stalker.

Trojan Gold appointed Sarah Morrison as COO.

White Metal Resources named Wesley Hanson president and CEO.

Board moves include:

Kevin Tomlinson resigned as a director of C3 Metals.

Eastern Platinum announced the departures of Diana Hu and Michael Cosic from the board. Their positions will be filled by Changyu Liu and Lisa Ng.

Excellon Resources added Zoya Shashkova to its board.

William Hayden was elected to the board of Nevada King Gold.

New Break Resources appointed Andrew Frederic De Paula Malim as a director. Nigel Lees, director and non-executive chairman, resigned.

Daniel Limpitlaw replaced John Sanders on the board of Pasofino Gold.

Torex Gold director Frank Davis retired.

Trojan Gold added Sarah Morrison to its board.