Mining People: Cape Lithium, Integra Resources, Komatsu America, Loyalist Exploration, Canada Nickel, Cornish Metals, Nuclear Fuels

Management changes announced this week: Cape Lithium announced the resignation of Kevin Cornish as company CFO. Integra Resources appointed Clifford Lafleur to the position […]
By Joseph Quesnel March 27, 2025 At 6:03 pm
Board business. CREDIT: Shutterstock.

Management changes announced this week:

Cape Lithium announced the resignation of Kevin Cornish as company CFO.

Integra Resources appointed Clifford Lafleur to the position of COO.

Komatsu America announced the upcoming retirement of longtime chairman and CEO Rod Schrader and the appointment of Rod Bull to succeed him.

Loyalist Exploration tapped J. Birks Bovaird as director and Ashley Nadon as company CFO.

Mason Resources welcomed Gregory Duras as CFO.

Sulliden Mining Capital named Fred Leigh as the president, CEO, and director of the company.

Board Changes:

Aclara Resources announced Joao Miranda has resigned as a director of the company.

Almonty Industries named General Gustave F. Perna to the company’s board of directors.

Argyle Resources named George M. Yordanov to its board of directors.

Auxico Resources Canada announced the return of Richard Boudreault to its board of directors.

Canada Nickel nominated Jackie Przybylowski to its board of directors. Przybylowski will serve as an observer to the board.

Cornish Metals announced James Whiteside has joined the board of directors as non-executive director.  

NioBay Metals appointed Laurence Farmer to the board of directors, in replacement of Mathieu Savard who resigned as a director of the company.

Nuclear Fuels announced with profound sadness that Eugene Spiering, a valued member of Nuclear Fuels' board of directors, passed away earlier this week. 

Premium Resources tapped Chris Leavy to the board of directors of the Company. Leavy's appointment will fill a vacancy arising from the retirement of William O'Reilly as a director of the company.

Western Metallica Resources announced Paul Pearson has resigned from the board of directors.

