Mining People: Century Lithium, F4 Uranium, NioBay Metals, AbraSilver Resources, Electra Battery Materials, King Copper Discovery

Management changes announced this week:

Armory Mining welcomed Phil Lancaster to the company’s advisory team.

Avventura Resources tapped Sean Flynn as CEO and Anthony Balic as CFO.

BeMetals announced changes in its executive management team. John Wilton, president, CEO, and director, resigned effective September 30, 2025. Kristen Reinertson been appointed interim CEO while the company's board solidifies a new permanent CEO.

Bolt Metals welcomed Zachary Kotowych as CEO and a director.

Century Lithium reported Braam Jonker will be stepping down as CFO, effective September 30, 2025. Matthew Tompkins will assume the role of interim CFO.

Copperhead Resources announced Damian Lopez has resigned as a director and from his positions as president and CEO.

enCore Energy reported Robert Willette, who has been serving as acting CEO, has now been formally appointed as CEO.

E-Power announced James Cross, president and CEO of the company, is currently on a leave of absence. In his absence, Jamie Lavigne, vice president of exploration and a director of the company has been appointed interim CEO.

F4 Uranium promoted Erik Sehn from senior project manager to vice president of exploration.

Falco Resources named Sean Roosen and John Burzynski as special advisors to Falco’s management and board of directors in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies.

Fortune Minerals reported David Massola has rejoined the company as vice president of business development.

Headwater Gold welcomed David Cross as CFO.

Inflection Resources reported David Cross has been appointed CFO.

NioBay Metals unveiled the appointment of the first members of its technical advisory committee: Dawn Madahbee Leach, Jonathan Launière, Caroline Olsen, Jean-David Moore

Tana Resources tapped Mark Caffary to its board as a director.

Ur-Energy welcomed Jade Walle as vice president of finance.

ValOre Metals appointed Nick Smart as CEO.

Wesdome Gold Mines named Philip C. Yee as CFO, effective September 29, 2025. Raj Gill will remain as interim CFO until Yee commences and thereafter resume his position as senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Board changes:

AbraSilver Resources added Marie Inkster as a director of the company. Inkster will take over as chair of the company's board of directors, replacing Robert Bruggeman, who will continue to serve as a director.

Anfield Energy appointed Jeff Duncan, former U.S. House Representative of South Carolina, to its board as a director.

Electra Battery Materials announced the nomination of Jody Thomas to its board of directors. Most recently, she served as national security and intelligence advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada.

Eon Lithium appointed Gordon Neal to its board of directors.

E-Power reported the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the board of directors. The company also announces the resignation of director Gabriel Erdelyi from the board.

King Copper Discovery added Justin Blanchet to the company’s board of directors.

Orla Mining announced Scott Langley has resigned from Orla's board of directors.

Oroco Resources welcomed Faysal Rodriguez to its board of directors.

Search Minerals appointed Michael Pearson to the board of directors.

Stallion Uranium welcomed Peter Dembicki to its board of directors

Stroud Resources added Conor O’Brien to the board of directors as an independent non-executive director.