Mining People: Cerrado, Copper Mountain, Goldsource, Newmont, Solstice Gold

October 21, 2021
Management appointments announced this week:

Brascan Gold has named Alex Bailey the COO of the company’s new subsidiary, Baie Verte Resources.

Calibre Mining appointed Tom Gallo as senior VP growth.

Clinton Swemmer has joined Cerrado Gold as its VP technical services.

Copper Mountain Mining’s new senior VP of exploration is Patrick Redmond.

The new CFO of Currie Rose Resources is David Bhumgara.

Forsys Metals named Willem Kotze manager of the Norasa project in Namibia.

Forty Pillars Mining announced that Abbey Abdiye has resigned the position of CFO.

Kimberly Newsome is now VP finance for Goldsource Mines.

Maple Gold Mines named Wilma Lee as VP compliance and corporate secretary, replacing Rona Sellers.

Jasmine Lau is now CFO at Minaurum Gold, replacing Cale Moodie.

The new executive VP strategic development at Newmont is Peter Toth. He was previously at Rio Tinto.

Omai Gold Mines has given the permanent post of president and CEO to Elaine Ellingham, who had been serving in an interim capacity since July.

Natasha Tsai is now CFO at Origen Resources, following the resignation of  Elizabeth Richards.

Michael Kordysz is the new VP business development and strategy at Rokmaster Resources.

Scottie Resources has appointed Lisa Peterson as CFO, replacing Stephen Sulis.

Solstice Gold appointed industry veteran Mike Timmins its new CEO.

The new exploration manager at Tembo Gold is Andrew Pedley in Tanzania.

Board moves include:

Paul Brumit joined the Filo Mining board.

Fission 3.0 has asked Steve Cochrane to become a director.

Mantaro Silver has named Luis Fernando Kinn Cortez a director.

Seabridge Gold  has named John Sabine to the newly created role of lead director. Rudi Fronk will concentrate on his role of CEO.

Beverlee F. Park and Elizabeth A. Wademan have resigned from the board of SSR Mining.

Stratabound Minerals announced that Scott Rasenberg and Ron  Tomlinson have been named to the board.

Allison Rippin Armstrong is now chair of the board at Tectonic Metals.

