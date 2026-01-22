Mining People: Collective Mining, Defense Metals, Los Andes Copper, Cabral Gold, Eureka Lithium, Precipitate Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Arizona Sonoran Copper promoted Alison Dwoskin to vice president of investor relations.

Barrick Mining welcomed Helen Cai as senior executive vice president and CFO. Cai will become CFO on March 1, 2026, following the departure of Graham Shuttleworth.

Collective Mining added Carlos Andrés Santos as executive vice president.

Defense Metals promoted Robin Jones as vice president of projects.

District Metals welcomed Jeremy Veszi as the company's new vice president of project development.

Domestic Metals appointed Dr. Peter Megaw, a world-renowned carbon replacement deposit expert, as a technical advisor to the company.

Eminent Gold added Ivan Bebek as strategic advisor for corporate development and finance.

Evergold promoted Alex Walcott has been appointed president and CEO, and Charles James “Charlie” Greig is now executive chairman of Evergold. Kevin Keough, the current President and CEO, is stepping down from that role and from the board. Also, the company invited Leon Ho to join as CFO, replacing Tracy Albert, the current CFO.

GoldMining appointed Martin Dumont as vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Laurion Mineral Exploration appointed Pierre-Jean Lafleur as the company’s new qualified person.

Los Andes Copper advised Santiago Montt has been appointed as Minister of Mines for the incoming government of President Jose Antonio Kast and has submitted his resignation from the position of CEO of the company. Montt will remain with the company to support an orderly transition until February 19, 2026. Antony Amberg has been appointed as interim CEO of the company, and the board has begun the search for a new CEO.

Metals Creek announced the retirement of director and CFO Nick Tsimidis. Further, the Company announces the appointment of Kevin Ramsay to the board of directors and as CFO.

Stardust Metal raised Janet Meiklejohn as its new vice president of corporate development.

Trilogy Metals reported Egizio Bianchini has been engaged as strategic advisor. Olav Langelaar has been appointed vice president of corporate development. Matthew Keevil has been appointed vice president of investor relations and business development. Kimberly Lim has been appointed director of corporate communications.

Valkea Resources appointed Thomas Credland as president, Marc Turcotte as director, and Dr. Charlotte Seabrook as technical advisor.

Wesdome Gold Mines reported that its chief operating officer, Guy Belleau, is leaving the company effective January 30, 2026.

Board changes:

Arizona Sonoran Copper announced Bill Washington has joined its board of directors as a non-executive director.

Cabral Gold welcomed Jon Gilligan as non-executive chair of the company.

Dios Exploration nominated Luc Gervais as director.

Eureka Lithium added Cody Simpson as a director of the company

Grafton Resources announced Michelle Bikic has resigned as a director of the company. Marr-Johnson has been appointed as a director of the company.

Happy Creek Minerals reported David Blann has resigned from the company’s board of directors.

Lion One Metals appointed David Anderson to the company's board of directors.

McFarlane Lake Mining announced Steve Kaszas has accepted a position as a new member of McFarlane Lake’s board of directors.

Medaro Mining is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Eldridge to its advisory board.

Metalsource Mining announced the appointment of Adam Falkoff as a director of the company.

Mongoose Mining added Labi Kousoulis to its board of directors as an independent director.

Precipitate Gold appointed José Acebal to the company’s board of directors.

Wildsky Resources regretfully announced Zonglin Zhang has resigned from the company's board of directors. The company announced Kairin Liu has been appointed to the company's board of directors.