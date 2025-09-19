Mining People: Critical One Energy, Magna Mining, Pacific Empire Minerals, Capitan Silver, Core Nickel, New Found Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Capitan Silver promoted Marc Idziszek to vice president of exploration, Israel Tolano Chacón to technical services, Xochitl L. Valenzuela Verdugo to project evaluation, and Greg DiTomaso to investor relations.

Critical One Energy welcomed Robert Suttie as CFO.

Lancaster Resources named Ross Brown as vice president of exploration.

Lundin Gold announced a planned leadership transition as Ron Hochstein will step down as president, CEO and director of the company. Jamie Beck will be appointed president, CEO and director, effective November 7, 2025.

Lundin Mining approved the appointment of Ron Hochstein as CEO, effective November 7, 2025.

Magna Mining welcomed Greg Huffman as senior vice president of capital markets.

Max Resource appointed Sergio Cocunubo as head geologist, reuniting with key technical advisor Dr. Chris Grainger and community relations specialist John Henao.

New Age Metals named Farid Mammadov as vice president of investor relations.

New Found Gold appointed Hashim Ahmed as CFO and Robert Assabgui as COO. Vijay Mehta will be stepping down from his role as director and Michael Kanevsky, current CFO, will be assisting with the transition.

Pacific Empire Minerals reported Leon Ho will replace Doug Reed as CFO.

Panther Minerals appointed Ram Kumar as CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Renegade Gold named Devin Pickell as president, CEO, and director of the company.

Silver Crown Royalties announced the appointment of Christian Aramayo to the position of advisor.

Board Changes:

American Atomics added Henrik Mikkelsen to its board of directors.

Capitan Silver appointed Graham Scott as director.

Clean Air Metals named John Mason as director of the company.

Collective Metals appointed Nick Standish as a director of the company.

Core Nickel welcomed Mike Pilmer to the board of directors.

Element79 Gold announced that it has accepted the resignation of Zara Kanji as director of the company. At the same time, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammad Fazil as a director of the company.

Laurion Mineral added Vikram Jayaraman to its board of directors.

New Found Gold announced Dr. Andrew Furey, former Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been appointed as an independent director of the board,

Pan Global Resources welcomed Roger Davey to the company's board of directors.

Sanatana Resources added Timothy Barry to its advisory board.

Scandium Canada named Jean Lafleur to its board of directors.

Silver Hammer Mining appointed Michael Willett as director of the Company. Willett will be replacing Ron Burk, who is pleased to remain with the company as senior technical board advisor.

Vizsla Silver announced Eduardo Luna, an independent director of the company has been appointed as lead director of the board.