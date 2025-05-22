Mining People: Dakota Gold, Hertz Energy, American Lithium, Cascadia Minerals, First Nordic Metals, Mithril Silver and Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Bear Creek Mining welcomed Eduardo Flores in the position of senior vice president of business development.

Dakota Gold announced changes to its senior leadership team and board of directors. Jack Henris will be appointed president and COO of Dakota Gold effective June 1, 2025, upon the retirement of Gerald Aberle, our current COO. Aberle will continue to serve on the board of directors. Todd Kenner and Kevin Puil were appointed to the board of directors effective May 15, 2025, and Amy Koenig will resign from the board of directors on May 31, 2025, and assume the role of senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Dakota Gold effective June 1, 2025.

Gratomic announced Daniel Baard has resigned as interim CFO and a director of the company. Arno Brand has been appointed interim CFO. Manie Silver, COO of the company, has been appointed CEO. Arno Brand has been appointed executive chair of the company.

Hertz Energy reported that Jatin Bakshi is no longer CFO for the company and Natasha Tsai has been appointed in his place.

Board Changes:

American Lithium mourned the passing of board member Carsten Korch

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium reported Peter J. Cashin has been appointed as a director of the company.

Canuc Resources welcomed Kevin Olson to its board of directors.

Cascadia Minerals reported upcoming changes to its board of directors. Robert Carne, Cascadia's chairman and director, will not stand for re-election at the AGM, due to his planned retirement.

First Nordic Metals announce the nomination of Brendan Cahill to its board of directors.

Generation Mining appointed Rebecca Hudson to the company’s board of directors.

Hecla Mining added Dean Gehring to its board of directors.

Mithril Silver and Gold announced the appointment of Meghan Lewis as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Precore Gold added Jacques Trottier as head of its advisory board.