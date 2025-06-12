Mining People: Defense Metals, Pan Global Resources, Bessor Minerals, K2 Gold, Nova Pacific Metals, Ranchero Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Collective Mining tapped Raphael Maracajá as vice president of mining.

Defense Metals announced the appointment of David Baker as CFO and head of strategy. He assumes his position on August 1, 2025.

Honey Badger Silver announced the appointment of Rob Suttie as CFO. The company also appointed Monique Hutchins as corporate secretary.

Luca Mining reported Ramon Mendoza assumed the position of permanent COO. Mendoza will also continue to be the company's chief technical officer (CTO).

Max Power Mining appointed Ryan Cheung as CFO.

Metalite Resources announced it has named Kyle Appleby as CFO.

Midnight Sun Mining named Adrian Karolko as vice president of exploration.

Pan Global Resources named Justin Byrd as CFO, replacing Andy Marshall who will remain with the company until June 30 to ensure an orderly transition.

Perseus Mining advised Amanda Weir has resigned as COO. Perseus’s current general manager of operations, Brett Hartmann, will assume responsibilities for the operations, while the company considers its longer-term leadership options.

Prismo Metals welcomed Gordon Aldcorn as president.

VanadiumCorp Resource appointed Kristien Davenport as CEO.

Board Changes:

Bessor Minerals added Dr. Zigmunt Hancyk to its board of directors. Hancyk’s appointment is subject ‎to the acceptance of the TSX venture exchange. Dr. Hancyk succeeds Kieran Downes, who has resigned.

Euromax Resources reported Ali Vezvaei has resigned from the company's board of directors and as president of the company.

Forge Resources named Gordon Neal to its board of directors.

K2 Gold added Chase Taylor-Robins as a new board member.

Lion One Metals welcomed Edward Collery to its board of directors.

Metal Source Mining announced the resignation of James Rogers as a director of the company.

Nova Pacific Metals appointed Dario Garousian to its advisory board.

Questcorp Mining is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board. The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Larkin as its inaugural advisor.

Ranchero Gold appointed Andrew Wilson as an independent director of the company and as chair of the company’s audit committee.

Winshear Gold reported Andrew Thomson has resigned from Winshear’s board of directors.