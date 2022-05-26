Mining People: Discovery Silver, GoldMining, Mountain Province, NioCorp

Management appointments announced this week:

Azimut Exploration appointed Brigitte Dejou as project manager.

Canadian North Resources appointed Trevor Boyd as VP of exploration.

Darren O'Brien was named VP of exploration at Endurance Gold.

Roger Jewett is the new CFO of Hanstone Gold.

Panoro Minerals appointed Michael Malana as CFO.

Prismo Metals named Allan Frame director of business development.

Board moves include:

Deep-South Resources chairman John Akwenye passed away.

Discovery Silver co-founder and director Mark O’Dea will not stand for re-election.

Entrée Resources made two director nominations, Teresa Conway and Paula Rogers.

Gold Lion Resources appointed Steven Hong to its board of directors.

GoldMining announced the six board members of its newly created US subsidiary: Alastair Still, Garnet Dawson, Aleksandra Bukacheva, Laura Schmidt, Ross Sherlock and Lisa Wade.

Garrett Ainsworth became chairman of the board at Kraken Energy.

Kelly Stark-Anderson replaced Dean Chambers on the board of Mountain Province Diamonds.

Peter Oliver, former managing director at Talison Lithium, joined the board of NioCorp Developments.

Power Group Projects added Scott Hayduk to its board.

Ready Set Gold appointed Christopher Reynolds to its board, replacing Christian Scovenna.

Rugby Mining announced the return of Paul Joyce to its board.

Superior Gold nominated Michael Pesner to its board as an independent director.Zacatecas Silver announced the nomination of Luis Chavez as director.