Mining People: E3 Lithium, New Found Gold, Silver X Mining, Alaska Energy Metals,  Auxico Resources Canada, Nine Mile Metals, Teako Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

Centenario Gold announced Alain Charest resigned as CEO. Doug Fulcher has been appointed CEO and will assume all related duties.

E3 Lithium tapped Rob Knowles as vice president, investor relations.

G2 Goldfields appointed Jacqueline Wagenaar as VP, investor relations and Roopesh Sukhu as VP, business development – Guyana.

Integra Resources added Dale Kerner as vice president of permitting,

Jayden Resources announced Herrick Lau resigned as CFO and corporate secretary.

Largo appointed Gordon Babcock and Luis Rendón as co-chief operating officers.

Libero Copper and Gold named Frank Balint as strategic advisor.

New Found Gold appointed Dr. Fiona Childe vice president, communications and corporate development and Dr. Jared Saunders as vice president, sustainability, and Robert Assabgui as study manager.

Nine Mile Metals appointed Jimmy Jeon as CFO. James Bordian has resigned as CFO and director. Charles Malette has resigned as president, director, and corporate secretary.

Silver X Mining announced the retirement of Freddy Mayor as COO.

United States Antimony appointed two new vice presidents of the company in different divisions. Rodney (Rod) Blakestad is now vice president of the mining division and Leo Jackson is now vice president of the Mexican antimony division.

Board Changes:

Alaska Energy Metals announced Mark Begich has resigned as a director of the company.

Allegiant Gold named Javier Reyes to its board of directors.

Auxico Resources Canada nominated Kenneth "Buzz" West as chairman of the board and Dan Amadori as director and chair of the audit committee.

Lundin Mining nominated Victoria McMillan to the company's board of directors. Director Juliana (Julie) Lam had advised us of her retirement decision.

Nine Mile Metals announced that Terry Fields resigned as director. Brett Wallace has been appointed to the board of directors.

OceanaGold appointed Stefanie Loader as non-executive director to the board of directors.

REV Exploration announced that Jeremy Polmear has been appointed to its board of directors.

Teako Minerals named Engebret Lønnum to its board of director. Owen Garfield and Philip Gunst have stepped down as directors of the company.

Zodiac Gold added Lawrence ("Larry") Lepard and Michael Kott to its advisory board.