Mining People: Eriez, Homeland Uranium, Pacifica Silver, Chakana Copper, Getchell Gold, Hudbay Minerals

Management changes announced this week:

CUPANI Metals welcomed Jacquelin Gauthier as vice president of exploration.

Eriez promoted Jose Concha to global director of mining products.

Hi-View Resources welcomed Marilyn Lacasse as a technical advisor to the company.

Homeland Uranium appointed Brent Cook as a strategic advisor.

Meridian Mining UK announced the appointment of David Halkyard as interim CFO, following the resignation of Soraia Morais as CFO. The company is also pleased to announce the transition of Vitor Hugo de Sousa Belo to the position of CDO.

Pacifica Silver appointed Fernando Berdegué de Cima as president. In addition, the company announced the appointment of Octavio Lizardi as vice president of exploration, effective September 15, 2025.

Prospector Metals added Jordan Laker as CFO.

Stearman Resources named Lester Esteban as the CEO of the Company

U.S. GoldMining appointed Barry Olson as a special advisor to the company.

Board Changes:

Chakana Copper announced the retirement of Thomas (Tom) Wharton Jr. from the board of directors.

enCore Energy reported the resignation of Stacy Nieuwoudt as a director of the Board.

Getchell Gold named Marc Henderson as a director to the company's board of directors.

Goldshore Resources (which changed its name to "Gold X2 Mining”) appointed Tom Obradovich to its board of directors.

Happy Creek Minerals welcomed Grant McAdam as a director.

Hudbay Minerals named Laura Tyler to the company’s board of directors.

Murchison Minerals named Rylan Colwell to its board of directors.

Pacifica Silver appointed Daniel Kunz as chairman of the board of directors.

SPC Nickel added Mark Goodman to the company's board of directors.