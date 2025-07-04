Mining People: ESGold, GR Silver Mining, South Pacific Metals, Golden Goliath Resources, Paladin Energy, SALi Lithium

Management changes announced this week:

Belmont Resources announced George Sookochoff has tendered his resignation, effective July 31, 2025, from his positions as president and CEO.

Blue Moon Metals named Stephen Eddy as senior vice president of corporate development.

ESGold appointed Gordon Robb as CEO.

GoldHaven Resources named Steve Vanry as CFO.

GR Silver Mining appointed Márcio Fonseca as president and CEO. Eric Zaunscherb will assume the role of executive chair of the board of directors. Luis Coto has been promoted to vice president of exploration.

Kuya Silver welcomed Sheila Magallon as its CFO.

South Pacific Metals welcomed Timo Jauristo as CEO.

StrategX Elements stated interim CFO Ryan McEachern will transition into the new role of interim president and COO.

Ur-Energy named Matthew D. Gili as president.

Velox Energy Materials reported its corporate secretary and CFO, Silfia Morton has resigned. Additionally, John Chou, the Canadian corporate secretary, has also resigned. The company also appointed Kyle Nazareth as CFO and Sarah Morrison as corporate secretary.

Board Changes:

Excellon Resources appointed Mike Hoffman to its board of directors.

Golden Goliath Resources announced the resignation of Daniel Nofrietta Fernandez from the board of directors.

Greenland Resources announced Dr. Jørgen Huno Rasmussen has joined its European advisory board.

Infinico Metals announced the resignation of Daniel James from the company's board.

Paladin Energy appointed Michele Buchignani as independent non-executive director of the company.

Roberto Resources named Ramon Mendoza to its board of directors.

SAGA Metals appointed Peter Hogendoorn to its board of advisors.

SALi Lithium welcomed Troy Baker to its board of directors. The company also announces the resignation of Grant Smith as CFO. Sarah Busk has been appointed as new CFO.

Spark Energy Minerals added Dr. Fernando Tallarico to its board of directors and audit committee.

Western Metallica Resources reported Peter Imhof resigned from the board of directors.