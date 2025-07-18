Mining People: Euro Manganese, Kodiak Copper, NEO Battery Materials, AuMEGA Metals,  Evergold, Global Uranium

Management changes announced this week:

Delta Resources announced president and CEO, Andre Tessier, will be stepping down from his role. Ron Kopas will act as interim president and CEO.

Euro Manganese named Sherry Roberge as interim CFO and Martina Blahova as director.

Generation Uranium announced Sonu Unnoonni will be joining the team as CFO.

Kodiak Copper appointed Mike Westendorf as metallurgical advisor and Alan O'Connor as senior exploration manager.

Lipari Mining appointed Wes Roberts as vice president of business development. The company also announces the retirement and resignation of Bruce Ramsden as a director.

NEO Battery Materials appointed Seok Joung Youn as head of manufacturing and facility operations.

Q-Gold Resources named Peter Tagliamonte as CEO. Dr. Andreas Rompel has assumed the role of COO and vice president of exploration.

Board changes:

AuMEGA Metals welcomed James Withall on its board of directors.

Evergold named Alvin Jackson to the board of directors.

Generation Mining welcomed Kyle Kuntz to its board of directors.

Global Uranium appointed Ungad Chadda as director.

Origen Resources added Paul Chung as a director on its board of directors.

Prince Silver appointed Darrell Rader as a director of the company.

Temas Resources added Kobi Ben-Shabat as director.

Winshear Gold welcomed Andrew MacRitchie to its board of directors.