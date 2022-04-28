Mining People: Euro Manganese, Lavras Gold, PureGold, Rock Tech Lithium

April 28, 2022
Management appointments announced this week:

Michael Durose became president and CEO of Lavras Gold, replacing Mike Mutchler.

Igor Danyliuk replaced Max Vichniakov as the president and CEO of Nevada Zinc.

NorthWest Copper appointed Peter Lekich as director of investor relations.

PureGold director Mark O’Dea took on the role of interim president and CEO, with Troy Fierro stepping down.

Rock Tech Lithium named Cristina Rocco as COO.

Sanatana Resources retained Jeff Kyba as its B.C. exploration manager.

Board moves include:

Euro Manganese appointed Hanna Schweitz to its board.

Michael Durose was added to the board of Lavras Gold, replacing Antenor Silva.

The board of Pasofino Gold welcomed Savas Sahin.

Silver One Resources appointed Ken Engquist as an independent director.

