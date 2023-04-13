Mining people: F3 Uranium, New Gold, Northern Dynasty Minerals

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 13, 2023 At 3:16 pm
John Blicha, VP global marketing and brand management at Eriez. Eriez photo

Management changes: 

American Pacific Mining added Peter Mercer as senior VP, advanced projects. 

Azimut appointed Rock Lefrançois as VP exploration. 

Black Swan Graphene appointed Chris Herron as VP research and product development. 

Eriez promoted John Blicha to VP, global marketing & brand management. 

F3 Uranium appointed Raymond Ashley as president and Sam Hartmann as VP exploration. 

High Tide Resources appointed Michael T. Zurowski as executive VP. 

Lundin Gold appointed Christopher Kololian as CEO, effective July 1, 2023. 

New Gold appointed Yohann Bouchard as executive VP and COO and Ankit Shah to executive VP strategy and business development. 

Robex Resources named former CEO Benjamin Cohen as president and Aurélien Bonneviot as CEO. 

Thunderstruck Resources named Bobby Dhaliwal as CFO.

Changes in board:  

Currie Rose Resources added Caroline Keats to the board. 

Falcon Butte Minerals announced Rich Leveille as director. 

Northern Dynasty Minerals added Isabel Satra to the board. 

Riley Gold appointed Thomas Patton and John Schaff to the boa

