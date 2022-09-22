Mining People: Filo Mining, Iamgold, Newmont, Northern Graphite

Management appointments announced this week:

Gary Lobb joined Argo Gold as VP finance and CFO.

Buscar Company appointed Daniel McGill as its new COO.

C2C Gold named Doris Tam as CFO.

Golden Share Resources CEO Nick Zeng passed away.

Grounded Lithium appointed Lawrence Fisher as VP, land and regulatory.

Iamgold announced the departure of Daniella Dimitrov, CFO and EVP of strategy and corporate development. Maarten Theunissen will serve as interim CFO.

David King joined Magna Mining as SVP technical services.

Aaron Puna is joining Newmont as EVP and chief technology officer. In addition, Mark Rodgers, currently SVP North America, will transition to SVP South America, and Bernard Wessels will be promoted to SVP North America.

Guillaume Jacq is the new CFO of Northern Graphite.

Board moves include:

American Manganese founder and Getty Copper director Larry Reaugh passed away.

Anfield Energy appointed Kenneth Mushinski as non-executive chairman.

ColdBlock Technologies appointed Russ Calow to its board.

Gerald Riverin and Morgan Quinn resigned from the board of Copper Road Resources. Their replacements are Michael Waring and Matthew Rees.

Ron Hochstein replaced Phil Brumit on the board of Filo Mining.

Jill Donaldson joined the board of Fireweed Metals.

West Red Lake Gold Mines appointed Susan Neale, Ryan Weymark and Robert van Egmond as independent directors.

