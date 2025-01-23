Mining People: Fireweed Metals, New Found Gold, Viridian Metals, Infinitum Copper, NOA Lithium Brines, DLP Resources, Tudor Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Fireweed Metals appointed Ian Gibbs CEO, president, and director.

First Nordic Metals named Adam Cegielski president and John Eren as VP Corporate Development.

Kingfisher Metals appointed Tyler Caswell as VP Exploration.

New Found Gold appointed Keith Boyle as CEO.

Power Nickel named Joe Campbell VP Exploration.

Quimbaya Gold appointed Ricardo Sierra VP Exploration.

STLLR Gold tapped Meghan Shannon, Ph.D. as VP Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs.

Troilus Gold named Denis Rivard as Executive VP Projects and Chris Sharpe as VP Technical Services.

Viridian Metals named Coulter Wright as corporate secretary.

Westward Gold appointed J. Kelly Cluer to the company’s board of directors.

Board changes:

Auxico Resources Canada announced Mark Billings resigned as director and officer of the company.

DLP Resources named Derek White to its board of directors.

Fireweed Metals added Adam Lundin as board chair.

First Nordic Metals appointed Henrik Lundin to the company's board of directors.

Forsys Metals tapped Stefano Roma as a member of the board of directors.

Infinitum Copper announced the resignations of Steve Robertson as chairman and as a director and Garrick Mendham as a director of the company.

NOA Lithium Brines announced that Peter Hughes and John Miniotis have resigned as directors of the company. Ofer Amir, Efrat Shaprut and Doron Braun have joined the board.

Sandfire Resources America added Gemma Tually to its board of directors.

Tudor Gold named Joe Ovsenek to the company's Board of Directors.