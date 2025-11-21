Mining People: First American Uranium, Mayfair Gold, Discovery Silver, Star Diamond, Blue Moon Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Discovery Silver announced a number of management appointments, including Raymond Yip as chief information officer, Kara Byrnes as vice president of exploration and geology – Porcupine, Gerry Stinson as vice president of environment for Porcupine operations and Amanda Kasner as vice president of business optimization.

First American Uranium announced the appointment of Clyde McMillan as vice president of exploration.

GR Silver Mining appointed Dr. Cástulo Molina Sotelo as country manager of Mexico.

Mayfair Gold welcomed Zayem Lakhani as vice president of capital markets.

Star Diamond reported the appointment of new members of the company's leadership team and their respective roles: Lester Kemp as newly appointed as interim CEO; and Mark Shimell as the appointed chief operating officer.

Board changes:

Blue Moon Metals welcomed Per-Erik Bjórnstad, Frode Nilsen and Richard Colterjohn to the board.

Star Diamond reported some board appointments: Wayne Malouf accepted the role of chairman; Krisztian Toth is a newly appointed director; Leslie Markow is a newly appointed director. The company also announced Lisa Riley and Larry Phillips have resigned their board positions.