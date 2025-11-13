Mining People: Fitzroy Minerals, Mineros, Silvercorp Metals, Gunnison Copper, Northern Lights Resources, XXIX Metal

Management changes announced this week:

Big Rock Exploration named Douglas H. Portis as president.

Critical Elements Lithium appointed Kenneth Williamson as director of exploration.

Critical One Energy promoted Dr. Matthew Trenkler as its chief geological officer.

Fitzroy Minerals welcomed Craig Parry as technical advisor to the company.

Largo appointed J. Alberto Arias and Daniel Tellechea as co-CEOs. Largo also named Diogo Silva as CFO, effective December 5, 2025. Silva will succeed David Harris, will step down as CFO effective December 5, 2025.

Mineros announced Ana Isabel Gaviria has resigned from her position as vice president of legal and sustainability, effective November 30, 2025.

Mountain Province Diamonds reported president and CEO Mark Wall resigned from the company. Mark will remain with the company until December 19, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Precipitate Gold re-engaged James Thom as senior exploration geologist.

Silvercorp Metals reported changes to its senior accounting and finance team: Derek Liu retired from his role as CFO and Winne Wang has been added as interim CFO.

West Point Gold announced changes to its management team: Derek Macpherson has been appointed president and CEO. Macpherson has stepped down as chairman but remains a director. Quentin Mai has stepped down as president and CEO and has resigned as a director. Mai will continue as an advisor to the company.

Board changes:

Fuerte Metals added the following to its board of directors: Chris Beer, Dawson Proudfoot, and Sandip Rana. Beer taking over the role of board chair from Scott Hicks.

Gunnison Copper and Marimaca Copper announced with great sadness the sudden passing of Colin Kinley, director of both companies.

Largo stated J. Alberto Arias will be promoted to executive chairman of the board. David Brace will act as lead director.

Northern Lights Resources added Luka Capin to the board of directors. Albert (Rick) Timcke has resigned as executive chairman and director.

Silver Mountain Resources reported Julio Arce has resigned as a director of the company,

Summit Royalties promoted Jerrold Annett as chairman of the board of directors.

West Point Gold welcomed Andrew Bowering as director. Additionally, Anthony Paterson, current lead director, has been appointed chairman.

Xtra-Gold Resources is deeply saddened to report the passing of its director, James Schweitzer.

XXIX Metal announced Guy Le Bel has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.